New Delhi, February 29: Hyundai Creta N Line booking is open now ahead of the launch on March 11, 2024. Hyundai has reportedly started accepting booking requests with a token amount of Rs 25,000. The upcoming car will be the third edition offered by Hyundai in the N lineup. For a few days, many reports have said that the upcoming model will have new changes and improvements in the overall design. Also, the car is expected to introduce many other features.

Hyundai Creta N Line is expected to introduce new interior and exterior. The new model will get a more sporty look, a unique grille design, and a bumper. As per the report by Autocar India, the new model will have wider air inlets, angular cuts, and a bull-like structure down to the chin. The car is expected to launch with larger 18-inch wheels, connectivity features, safety features and a spoiler. Tesla Roadster Likely To Launch Soon; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Compared to the regular Creta Model, the upcoming Hyundai Creta N Line will likely get new mechanical tweaks in suspension, exhaust and steering. Among all these launches, the Creta N Line will reportedly have no changes in the headlamps and LED DRLs. The Autocar India report said the company has not shared the interior images. However, it may not have the major changes as the exterior. Aston Martin Delays First Electric Car Because of Lack of Consumer Demand for BEV, Launch Scheduled to 2026: Reports.

The report mentioned that the car might have an all-black dashboard finish along with a contrasting red accent. However, the upcoming N Line model of Creta will reportedly include fully loaded gadgets compared to the regular model. The upcoming Hyundai Creta N Line will launch with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine churning 160hp power and 253Nm torque. As per the report, the engine will accompany a seven-speed DCT gearbox and a six-speed manual gearbox. The Creta N Line car is expected to be introduced at a higher price than the regular Hyundai Creta model.

