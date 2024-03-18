New Delhi, March 18: Hyundai is expected to introduce its latest electric vehicle, the Hyundai Creta EV, soon. The Hyundai Creta EV was recently spotted in South Korea. The upcoming Creta EV will likely make its global debut soon. The Hyundai Creta EV, a much-anticipated addition to the electric SUV market, has been seen in heavily camouflaged form, hinting at its upcoming launch.

As per a report of English Jagran, the Hyundai Creta EV spied in South Korea and is expected to make its global debut soon. The Hyundai Creta EV, a much-anticipated addition to the electric SUV from Hyundai, has been seen in camouflaged form. The appearance of the electric SUV suggests that Hyundai might be preparing to introduce the Creta EV to the global market, with speculations about its launch in India as well.

Hyundai Creta EV Design, Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the design of the Hyundai Creta EV is expected to share similarities with its ICE version but with unique EV features. The Creta EV is anticipated to come with LED projector headlamps and an LED daytime running light (DRL) that might extend across the width of the front of the SUV. The EV is rumoured to have 17-inch aero-designed alloy wheels, which is different from the ICE model. An additional design change in the Hyundai Creta EV might be the relocation of the brand logo and the addition of a charging port to the front fender.

The Hyundai Creta EV is expected to feature a larger touchscreen infotainment system with an EV-specific user interface and an all-digital instrument cluster. The Creta EV will likely come with a 360-degree camera system and a Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) safety system. It is also rumoured that the Creta EV might come with a 55-60 kWh battery pack and the electric SUV might achieve a range of approximately 450 KM on a single charge.

