New Delhi, March 6: Hyundai Creta N Line is set to be launched in India on March 11, 2024, with new upgrades and changes. The booking for the upcoming Hyundai Creta N Line started last month with a token amount of Rs 25,000. The new Creta N Line is expected to be an addition addition to the company's popular N Line series, including Hyundai i20 N Line and Hyundai Venue N Line. Ahead of the launch, the company revealed some of the specifications, interior design, technology used, and much more.

Hyundai India has said the Hyundai Creta N Line will be launched with a WRC-inspired design, a sporty new grille with the N Line emblem and a newly designed front bumper with red inserts. The company said that the Hyundai Creta N Line has been designed to give the driving pleasure to the customers. Hyundai has added features like a new front and rear design, a sporty skid plate with red inserts, twin exhausts, an N Line emblem, and more. Hyundai Motor and Kia Unveil Latest Electrification Technology for EVs at Annual EV Trend Korea Exhibition.

Hyundai Creta N Line Interior Revealed Ahead of Launch

Hyundai Motors India confirmed that the interior of the Hyundai Creta N Line will be all-black sporty, having sporty metal accelerator and brake pedals with red inserts. On its official website, the company said, "Subtle "N" badging on the gear knob, 3-spoke steering wheel and premium leatherette seats will excite the thrill-seekers.". The Creta N Line would have striking red interior ambient lighting conveying the sporty intent.

Hyundai Creta N Line Specifications and Features

Hyundai Creta N Line will launch a 10.25-inch HD infotainment system with an inbuilt Jio Saavn and Bose premium sound system. The digital instrument cluster will also have the same 10.25-inch size and a multi-language UI display with a futuristic interface. It will additionally offer essential Hyundai Smartsense Level 2 ADAS alerts, including a Blind Spot View Monitor, which will be used for improved safety measures and awareness on the road. Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift Revealed Globally, Likely To Launch in India Soon; Check Specifications and Features.

The car will have dual-zone climate control, front-ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, an 8-way powered driver seat and 70 Bluelink-connected car features. According to the report by Mint, the car will be powered by a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that will offer 158bhp power at 5,500rpm and 253Nm torque at 1,500 to 3,000 rpm. The car will reportedly have a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission unit for versatile driving.

