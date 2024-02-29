New Delhi, February 29: Tesla is gearing up for the launch of its most anticipated car yet, the Tesla Roadster EV. The Tesla Roadster is being referred to as the fastest car ever made as a production unit. The Tesla Roadster journey began with its initial unveiling in 2017 and since then, it has been the topic of speculation and excitement about its launch.

As per a report of Republic World, Tesla's most anticipated EV, the Tesla Roadster, is expected to launch next year in 2025. The original Roadster has laid the foundation for Tesla's success and its approach to innovation in the EV market. The Tesla Roadster is expected to come with a distinctive style and performance. Elon Musk, in his recent post of X, stated, "Tonight, we radically increased the design goals for the new Tesla Roadster. There will never be another car like this, if you could even call it a car". Aston Martin Delays First Electric Car Because of Lack of Consumer Demand for BEV, Launch Scheduled to 2026: Reports.

Elon Musk Post on Tesla Roadster

Tonight, we radically increased the design goals for the new Tesla Roadster. There will never be another car like this, if you could even call it a car. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 28, 2024

Tesla Roadster Specifications and Features (Expected)

The upcoming Tesla Roadster EV is anticipated to raise performance standards in the electric vehicle sector. According to the reports, the Roadster is expected to boast a top speed of about 25mph. The car might perhaps deliver even more speed, which can cover 0-60mph in 1.9 seconds. Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO, has emphasised that the Roadster EV will be the first time of any car that has broken the two-second barrier of 0-60 mph. BYD Seal Booking Open for Indian Market, Launch Set for March 5; Know More Details.

These specifications might indicate that the Tesla Roadster might be the fastest car to reach that speed. The Tesla Roadster is expected to complete a quarter-mile in just 8.9 seconds. This might highlight its position as a top performer in high-performance EVs. The exact specifications and price of the Tesla Roadster is yet to be fully disclosed, but the base model price is anticipated to be around USD 2,00,000.

