New Delhi, April 4: Gudi Padwa is a very important day for Marathi and Konkani Hindus which represents the beginning of a new year. The Hindu festival is primarily celebrated by the communities in Maharashtra and Goa. According to the lunisolar Hindu calendar, Gudi Padwa is celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month to celebrate the beginning of the New Year.

The Gudi Padwa celebrations include rangoli decorations, traditional dancing and traditional food. In Gudi Padwa, people usually go for buying new automobiles for their homes. Here is a list of the latest cars launched in India that might interest you to buy on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa. Gudi Padwa 2024 Bike Offers: From Suzuki Gixxer SF250 to Honda SP 160 and Vida V1 Pro, List of Bikes and EV Available at Discounted Prices.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV was launched on April 3, 2024 in India. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor comes with multiple variants and engine options. The Urban Cruiser Taisor comes with a Dual VVT, 1.0-litre turbo petrol and 1.2-litre Dual Jet engine. The base variant of the SUV is priced at Rs 7.73 lakh and the top variant is price at is priced at Rs 12.87 lakh.

Hyundai Creta N Line

The Hyundai Creta N Line was launched on March 11 in India. Hyundai Creta N Line comes with a 1.5-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine which can produce 160ps and 253Nm of torque. The compact SUV features a six-speed manual transmission and a seven-speed Dual Clutch Transmission. The new Creta the N Line is expected to deliver 18kmpl mileage. Hyundai's new Creta N Line starts at a price of Rs 16.82 lakh.

Tata Nexon Dark Edition

Tata Nexon Dark Edition was launched on March 4. The Tata Nexon Dark Edition features blacked-out front grille, ORVMs and alloy wheels. The interior of the Nexon Dark Edition SUV features Dark badging embroidered on the headrests and black leatherette seats. Tata Nexon Dark Edition starts at a price of Rs 8,14,990.

Tata Punch EV

Tata Punch EV was launched on January 17 in India. The standard variant of Punch EV is equipped with a 25 kWh battery, which can achieve a range of 315 km. The long-range variant of Punch EV comes with a 35 kWh battery pack and offers a range of 421 km. The Tata Punch EV starts at a price of Rs 10.99 lakh.

BYD Seal

BYD Seal was launched on March 5 in India. BYD Seal electric sedan is built on BYD e-Platform 3.0 and features a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The EV is said to offer a range up to 650 km. The starting price of BYD Seal comes to Rs 41 lakh (ex-showroom). Car Launches in April 2024: From Tata Altroz Racer to Mahindra XUV300 Facelift and Maruti Suzuki Swift Facelift, Know Specifications and Other Details of Upcoming Cars Next Month.

2024 Skoda Superb

The 2024 Skoda Superb was launched on April 3 in India. As per reports, Skoda Superb 2024 comes with a 2.0-litre BS6-compliant engine, which can produce 190bhp of power and 320Nm of torque. The all-new Skoda Superb starts at a price of Rs 54 lakh (ex-showroom).

