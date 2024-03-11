New Delhi, March 11: The Hyundai Creta N Line is launched in India with a new interior and exterior design. Pre-booking for the much-awaited Hyundai Creta N Line started a week ago with a token amount of Rs 25,000. The car is the third model in the company's N Line series, along with the i20 N Line and Venue N Line. The company has already shown the car's interior design along with other features of its new Creta N Line SUV on the website.

Hyundai India has launched its third model in the N series with a WRC-inspired design, a sporty new front grille, a new front bumper design, and an N Line emblem on the front. The new Creta N Line has a suite of advanced active and passive safety features. Besides safety, the car offers standard and advanced safety features.

Hyundai Creta N Line Design and Features

Hyundai Creta N Line is launched with a Wide Black grille with the N Line logo, Sporty N Line skid plate and bumper, Horizon LED positioning lamps, LED sequential indicator and seamless horizon LED tail lamps. The new Hyundai car comes with 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with the N Line logo accompanying front and rear red brake callipers. The vehicle comes with a 10.25-inch Digital cluster and a 10.25-inch HD infotainment system. Additionally, it has TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitoring System), ADAS (Advanced driver-assistance system) and blind view monitor.

For boosting entertainment, the Hyundai Creta N Line comes with a Dashcam with dual cameras, a BOSE premium sound system with 8-speakers, and a JioSaavn Music streaming option. The Creta N Line offers over 70 connected features, 148 embedded voice commands, and 62 Hinglish voice commands that work offline without the internet. Moreover, the car has a voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof, front-row ventilated seats, an eight-way powered driver seat and dual-zone automatic temperature control (DATC). Creta N Line is loaded with 42 standard safety features and 70 advanced safety features.

Hyundai Creta N Line Engine, Transmission and Performance

Hyundai has launched its Creta N Line with a 1.5-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine that generates 117.5kW (or 160ps) maximum power and 253Nm peak torque. The company claimed that the new Creta the N Line engine is also fuel-efficient, offering 18kmpl mileage. The engine of the car is mated with a six-speed manual transmission (MT) and a seven-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). Furthermore, the car offers engaging paddle shifters. Besides, the car comes with three drive modes: Eco, Normal, and Sports. The traction control modes on the car also come in three options - Snow, Mud and Sand.

Hyundai Creta N Line Price in India

Hyundai's new Creta N Line is launched in India at introductory price of Rs. 16.82 lakh for Creta N Line N8 MT model. According to the report by AutoX, the N10 MT model is launched at Rs 18.32 lakh, N8 with DCT at Rs 19.34 lakh and top model N10 DCT at Rs 20.30 lakh. Hyundai has launched its new model in three monotone colour options—Titan Gray Matte, Atlas White, and Abyss Black—and three dual-tone colour options: Thunder Blue with black roof, Atlas White with black roof, and Shadow Gray with black roof. The company will offer 16 OTA updates, three years of Blue Link subscriptions, three years of RSA (Roadside Assistance), and three years of Unlimited Kilometre Warranty.

