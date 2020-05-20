2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift BS6 Officially Goes on Sale; India Prices Start at Rs 9.3 Lakh

2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Goes On Sale in India (Photo Credits: Hyundai India)

The South Korean automaker, Hyundai launched the 2020 Verna facelift sedan in India earlier in March. With the lockdown entering into its fourth stage, it has brought some relaxations compelling the auto manufacturer to make the car available for sale in India. The facelifted Hyundai Verna BS6 comes in 5 trims - S, S+, SX, SX (O) trims. The sedan is priced in India at Rs. 9.3 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is important to note that these prices are introductory and the prices for the new Verna will be increased later. Additionally, the updated model also gets Blue Link system offering 45 connectivity features such as roadside assistance, remote engine start/stop, remote air conditioning start/stop, geo-fencing, real-time vehicle location and more. 2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Launched in India.

2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Exterior (Photo Credits: Hyundai)

The 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift BS6 gets considerable upgrades in the form of a new grille, LED headlamps, redesigned front bumper, dual-tone alloy wheels, shark fin antenna, LED taillight and much more. Dimension-wise, the Verna facelift measures 4440 mm in length, 1729 mm in width and 1475 mm in height whereas the Wheelbase of the sedan stands at 2600 mm.

2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Interior (Photo Credits: Hyundai)

On the inside, there is a new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, redesigned AC vents, 3-spoke multi-function steering, digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, sunroof, hands-free boot and much more. For safety, the company is offering features like Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Emergency stop signal (ESS), Hill Start Assist Control, Rear Disc brake and Front Park Assist sensors.

Mechanically, the new Verna comes with a choice of three engine options that are BS6 compliant - 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel. The first engine, which is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill is capable of making 113 bhp and 144 Nm of power figures. It comes mated with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT. The second unit is a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbocharged motor. It develops maximum power of 118 bhp with a peak torque of 172 Nm. The engine is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). The last powertrain option is a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder diesel that churns out 113 bhp with 250 Nm and comes clubbed with 6-speed manual gearbox and optional 6-speed AT.

2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Rear Profile (Photo Credits: Hyundai)

Coming to the prices, the new Verna sedan is listed with a starting price of Rs 9.30 lakh for the 1.5-Litre S variant. The top-end model - 1.0-Litre SX(O) costs Rs 13.99 lakh (All Prices ex-showroom Delhi). The 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift takes on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Volkswagen Vento and others in the mid-size sedan segment.