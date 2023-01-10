New Delhi, January 10 : The fast paced Indian auto market has witnessed amazing sales growth in 2022. Owing to the normalization of regular life post the pandemic situation, the Indian car market experienced a massive growth. The amazing market demands have ensured that India gains a top spot in the list of the world’s largest car markets. MG Hector Next-Gen 2023 Unveiled in India; Check Out List of New Features, Safety Tech and Other Details Here.

Following the incredible customer demands for new cars last year, India has become the third largest automotive market in the world, which is a first-time feat for the country. As per the reports India has surpassed the new car sales numbers of Japan in 2022, to gain the third spot in the list of global car markets.

As per the reports of Nikkei Asia, India witnessed the sale of 4.25 million units of new vehicles, while Japan recorded over 4.2 million units of new car sales. In reality, the Indian car market recorded a total auto sale of higher than 4.25 million units, as the data for December 2022 by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations of India reveals that 16.2 lakh units of new cars were sold in the month of December, which has not been taken into account in the preliminary reports. Auto Expo 2023: From Kia EV9 to MG Air EV, Six Amazing EVs That Are Expected To Charm at India's Biggest Auto Show.

Back in 2021, China topped the chart with new vehicle sale of 26.27 units, followed by the US, which recorded 15.4-million-unit sale, Japan came third with 4.44 million new car sales, while India held the fourth spot by selling around 4 million units, while handling the global chip shortage problem.

India has witnessed a lot of ups and downs when its car market is concerned, while usually holding the fourth position in the global car markets’ chart, the Indian automotive industry has seen a lot of hard time in the past and eve n recently. However, the market boom that the Indian auto market has witnessed in 2022 is expected to continue this year.

This year also brings in the much loved and anticipated biennial auto show - Auto Expo, which is even more anticipated as the 2022 year edition was given a miss due to pandemic restrictions. The Auto Expo 2023, that’s begins tomorrow, will witness the launch and unveil of innumerable new cars, which have a positive effect on the sales numbers.

