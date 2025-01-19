New Delhi, January 19: Hero MotoCorp has launched Xtreme 250R, Xpulse 210, Xoom 160 and Xoom 125 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Hero Xtreme 250R, Hero Xpulse 210, Hero Xoom 160, and Hero Xoom 125 were showcased at the Auto Expo 2025. The automaker revealed its price, specifications, and features.

The Hero Xtreme 250R and Hero Xpulse 210 are equipped with advanced LED lighting and digital instrument clusters. The Xpulse 210 features connectivity options like Bluetooth and navigation. The Hero Xoom 160 and Hero Xoom 125 come with different wheel options and features. The Xoom 160 offers ABS and the Xoom 125 comes with navigation features.

Hero Xtreme 250R, Hero Xpulse 210 Specifications and Features

The Hero Xtreme 250R features H-shaped LED tail light and LED winkers, which come equipped with a hazard indicator switch for safety. The instrument cluster comes with an LCD display. The Xtreme 250R is powered by a 4-stroke, 4-valve, single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC engine with a displacement of 249.03 cc. It delivers a maximum power output of 30PS at 9250 rpm and a peak torque of 25Nm at 7250 rpm.

The Hero Xpulse 210 is equipped with a D LED Projector with a DRL headlight and LED taillight. The instrument cluster offers a choice between a 4.2-inch LCD for the base model and a 4.2-inch TFT display for the Pro variant. Connectivity options include Bluetooth for call and SMS alerts, as well as turn-by-turn navigation. The Hero Xpulse 210 is a 210 cc bike, which is powered by a 4-stroke, 4-valve, single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC engine. The engine of the bike produces a maximum power output of 24.6PS at 9250 rpm and a peak torque of 20.7Nm at 7250 rpm.

Hero Xoom 160, Hero Xoom 125 Specifications and Features

The Hero Xoom 160 is powered by a liquid-cooled, 4-valve single-cylinder SOHC engine with a displacement of 156 cc. It delivers a maximum power output of 14.6bhp at 8000 rpm and a peak torque of 14Nm at 6500 rpm. The Xoom 160 features 14-inch wheels equipped with block pattern tyres. It comes with a dual-chamber LED headlamp. Additionally, the Xoom 160 is equipped with disc brakes with ABS.

The Hero Xoom 125 is available in two variants, which include the XOOM 125 ZX and the XOOM 125 VX. The XOOM 125 ZX features M/C alloy wheels and is equipped with a front disc brake. The XOOM 125 VX comes with cast alloy wheels. The XOOM 125 ZX also offers features like turn-by-turn navigation, a mobile charger, an illuminated start button, and a boot lamp, which are not available in the XOOM 125 VX variant. The Hero Xoom 125 is powered by an air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder SI engine. The engine produces a maximum power output of 7.3bhp at 7500 rpm and delivers a peak torque of 10.4Nm at 6000 rpm.

Hero Xtreme 250R, Hero Xpulse 210, Hero Xoom 160 and Hero Xoom 125 Price Details

The Hero Xtreme 250R is priced at INR 1,79,900 (ex-showroom). The Hero Xpulse 210 starts at INR 1,75,800 (ex-showroom). The Hero Xoom 160 is priced at INR 1,48,500 (ex-showroom) and The Hero Xoom 125 is priced at INR 86,900 (ex-showroom). The bookings are set to start in February 2025. Deliveries will begin in March 2025.

