New Delhi, December 28 : The New Year 2023 is knocking at the door and with it the preparation for the Auto Expo 2023 is at its peak. All the auto majors operating in India are braced up with their display lineup for the greatest auto show of the country. We expect a whole new armada of fascinating electric vehicles (EVs) to enthrall the auto enthusiasts of the country at this mega auto event. Tesla Offers Bigger Than Ever Updates on Christmas 2022: Find Out All About These 9 New Features Here.

The car makers will not only be showcasing some their coolest concepts and new EV models at the Auto Expo, but also launch few of their most important models for the year. As the biennial mega auto show is taking place after three years this time, due to the pandemic situation, the Auto Expo 2023 is going to be even grander. Read on to know what all EV goodies are expected at the upcoming Auto Expo from the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Kia and MG Motor in this write-up. Honda To Launch Two New SUVs To Compete Against Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Others; Check Details.

Expected New EVs To Be Unveiled at The Auto Expo 2023 :

1. Maruti Suzuki e-SUV concept

India’s leading carmaker would unveil its new electric SUV concept at the Auto Expo 2023. While much is known about this expected premium e-SUV, Maruti Suzuki will be launching its first EV in 2025.

2. Hyundai Ioniq 5

The much anticipated Hyundai Ioniq 5 e-SUV’s launch will take place at the Auto Expo 2023. Hyundai has already commenced the bookings for the same for an advance token amount of Rs 1 lakh. The Ioniq 5 boasts of the E-GMP architecture and is claimed to offer a range of 631km on a single charge.

3. Kia EV9 Electric SUV Concept

Hyundai’s sister concern Kia will showcase the EV9 e-SUV concept at the Auto Expo 2023. Based on the same E-GMP module as the Ioniq, the EV9 flaunts a unique digital tiger face along with fascinating features and futuristic and bold design language. This e-SUV is claimed to offer a range of 483km and ultra-fast charging technology.

4. MG4 Electric Hatchback

MG is going to enthral the Indian audience with a whole bunch of head-turning electric vehicles (EVs). The now Chinese-owned British brand is ready to unveil its e-hatchback MG4 at the mega auto show. The MG4 boasts of five stars safety ratings from the European NCAP. The EV boasts of MG Pilot and superb safety features alongside good looks and a well-appointed interior.

5. MG Marvel R Electric SUV

MG is will also introduce the Marvel R electric SUV at the expo. Powered by a standard 70kWh lithium-ion battery, it is claimed to offer range of 402km in its Comfort and Luxury variants, while Performance variant is claimed to offer 370km.

6. MG Air EV

The three-door MG Air EV will be also unveiled with distinctive looks and great features. The MG Air EV is actually the rebranded Wuling Air EV, which is already available in the Indonesian market. It gets powered by a 50kW motor juiced by a 25kWh battery with a claimed range of up to 300km on a single charge.

