New Delhi, January 10 : MG Motor India has unveiled its ‘Next-gen Hector’ that comes loaded with a whole host of new features and added advanced safety tech alongside refreshed styling.

The MG Hector SUV has been a great success since its launch back in 2019. This premium SUV has been a feature-rich model to begin with, but its new 2023 version comes with an array of noteworthy updates, which includes ADAS level 2 tech, an lengthy list of new features and cosmetic updates to make it a whole new package. Read on to find more. Auto Expo 2023: From Kia EV9 to MG Air EV, Six Amazing EVs That Are Expected To Charm at India's Biggest Auto Show.

Next-Gen MG Hector – Features, Safety and Tech Update Details :

The updated new MG Hector now boasts of autonomous Level 2 technology alongside 11 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features, which include auto turn indicators and traffic jam assist (TJA).

The next-gen Hector SUV offers an overall enhanced driving and in-car experience than the previous model, owing to its new host of added features and advanced safety technology. The stylish SUV gets new styling updates for its exterior as well as interior along with some very appealing styling elements to offer it a bolder and sportier SUV visual stance. Toyota GR Corolla To Be Displayed at Auto Expo 2023; Know Specs, Design and Other Details Here.

As per the Chinese owned British brand, the next-gen Hector comes with smartly planned seating configurations, luxurious interiors, and ample interior room for superior comfort and convenience. The SUV is available in 5-, 6- and 7-seater options and features a dual-tone interior theme.

The 2023 MG Hector also boasts of a first-in-segment digital Bluetooth key along with key-sharing feature and a large 14-inch HD display integrated infotainment system with voice command features that can also operate the powered sunroof.

Some of the other important safety features of the updated Hector include 6 airbags, electronic stability programme (ESP), traction control system (TCS), hill assist control (HAC), 360-degree HD camera, disc brakes for all four wheels, electric parking brake, front parking sensors, 3-point seat belt for every seat and much more to offer amazing safety for the occupants of the vehicle.

MG Motor India has not announced the pricing details of its next-gen Hector, which is expected to be reveal that the about to start Auto Expo 2023.

