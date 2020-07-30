After several occasions of teasing, Jeep India has finally launched the limited edition Compass Night Eagle in India. The SUV gets a starting price of Rs 20.14 lakh for the 4x2 petrol DCT variant. The 4x2 diesel MT variant is priced at Rs 20.75 lakh. While the 4x4 diesel AT costs Rs 23.31 lakh (All Prices ex-showroom Mumbai). It is important to note that the production of this special edition Compass Night Eagle will be limited to 250 units only. The special edition is based on the Compass Longitude Plus trim and is priced at a premium of Rs 45,000.

The company has launched the Compass Night Eagle Edition to celebrate three successful years of the SUV in India. Interestingly, the special edition model is already available in the international market. Design-wise, the Compass Night Eagle sports special black coloured accents on the exterior front. The same black accents are also used on the inside.

The SUV flaunts black inserts on the grille & window line, black 18-inch alloy wheels, blacked-out 'Night Eagle' badging on the fender & boot lid and more. The limited-edition is offered in four shades- Vocal White, Exotica Red, Brilliant Black and Magnesio Grey.

Jeep Compass Night Eagle Limited Edition SUV (Photo Credits: Jeep India)

Inside the cabin, the company has used part-leather upholstery along with black coloured trim on the dashboard. The SUV comes with an 8.4-inch touchscreen supporting Apple CarPlay & Android Auto along with other features such as traction control, cruise control, push-button start, dual-zone climate control, Xenon projector headlamps, dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, EPB, ESC, HSA, cornering fog lamps, powered ORVMs, etc.

Jeep Compass Night Eagle Limited Edition SUV (Photo Credits: Jeep India)

The company is offering the Compass Night Eagle limited edition with the same set of engines as the regular model. The powerhouse comprises of 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol unit and a 2.0-litre diesel engine.

Jeep Compass Night Eagle Limited Edition SUV (Photo Credits: Jeep India)

The petrol mill produces 162 PS of maximum power, along with 250 Nm of peak torque. The oil burner makes 173 PS with 350 Nm of torque. The petrol engine is mated with a 7-speed DCT auto, while the diesel variants get a 6-speed manual gearbox along with an optional 9-speed automatic unit.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2020 04:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).