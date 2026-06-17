Mini Countryman C Features, Engine Specifications and Colour Options; Check All Details Ahead of Launch

Mini is officially launching the Countryman C in India today, 17 June 2026, marking a significant step for the brand as it introduces its first locally assembled Countryman model. Produced at the BMW Group's manufacturing plant in Chennai, this move is intended to make the premium crossover more competitively priced within the Indian market.

The Countryman C joins Mini’s premium SUV portfolio, positioned strategically below the high-performance, imported Countryman John Cooper Works (JCW) All4 variant. Pre-bookings for the vehicle are already underway across dealerships nationwide. Honda Elevate Facelift Price, Design Upgrades, Features and Specifications; Everything to Expect Ahead of October Launch.

Mini Countryman C Key Specifications and Features

Powertrain: The vehicle is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission, a configuration that delivers approximately 134-136hp and 230Nm of torque.

Design: It features a refined silhouette with matrix LED tail-lamps, a slightly redesigned grille, and a blacked-out finish across the roof, pillars, and ORVM housings.

Interior: The cabin adopts a sustainable, minimal approach with fabric-finished surfaces, champagne-coloured trim accents, a head-up display (HUD), and Mini’s signature circular OLED infotainment touchscreen running Mini Operating System 9.

Colour Options: Customers can choose from five exterior colours: Chilli Red, British Racing Green, Nanuq White, Slate Blue, and Smokey Green. Mercedes-Benz S 450e Price in India, Specifications and Features.

The Countryman C is set to compete against other luxury compact SUVs such as the BMW X1, Audi Q3, and Mercedes-Benz GLA. Final pricing and full variant details will be officially disclosed later today.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 11:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).