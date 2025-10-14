New Delhi, October 14: Mini Countryman JCW All4, an ICE-powered compact SUV, has been launched in India. The new Mini Countryman model is designed to deliver higher performance packed within a compact size. The British car company has offered the Mini Countryman Electric in India since July 2024. The Mini Countryman JCW All4 is priced at INR 64.90 lakh in India. Bookings for this model began in September.

Mini Countryman JCW All4 is launched with a muscular build, giving it sporty looks thanks to its silhouettes. The automobile company stated that the new car’s powerful JCW design elements create a formidable presence. The model comes with a revamped design for the front, rear, and interior. Xiaomi SU7 Crash in China: Driver Dead After Electric Sedan Catches Fire Following Reported Power Failure Blocking Doors; Video Surfaces.

Mini Countryman JCW All4 Exterior and Interior

The all-new performance-focused Mini Countryman JCW All4 comes with a checkered design on the front and a blacked-out grille with red highlights, enhancing its sportier appearance. The same design is reflected in the bumper, brake calipers, and roof. It features 19-inch five-spoke alloy wheels and four exhausts at the rear. The new Countryman JCW All4 is offered in three colours – Legend Grey, Midnight Black, and British Racing Green – with red and black accents available for all variants. The car comes with a redesigned John Cooper Works (JCW) logo in red, black, and white.

Inside, the Mini Countryman JCW All4 offers JCW sports seats which are electronically adjustable, JCW dashboard trim, and JCW black upholstery with Vesuvian/Cord combination. The JCW model has a steering wheel featuring the JCW logo and aluminium paddle shifters, giving it the classic Mini go-kart feel. The rear of the car is spacious and versatile, with seats that can slide up to 130mm. Folding the rear seats increases the luggage space from 500 litres to 1,450 litres. It also includes Mini’s signature central screen, climate control, digital key, 360-degree camera, connected car features, and stop-start technology. Mercedes-Benz G450d Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About Newly Launched Luxury SUV in India.

Mini Countryman JCW All4 Powertrain

The Mini Countryman JCW All4 delivers higher performance than the standard five-door Mini Countryman, thanks to its 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine capable of producing 300 hp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The compact SUV’s engine is paired with a seven-speed DCT transmission, and customers also get Mini's All4 AWD system. This high-performance variant can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds.

