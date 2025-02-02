Mumbai, February 2: Vivo is set to launch its new smartphone, the Vivo V50, in India this month. It will likely feature the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 mobile processor, a 6,000mAh battery and several other upgrades over the previous Vivo V40 model. Amid this, some new details surfaced about the Vivo X200 Pro Mini variant. Vivo (vivo) launched its X200 series in India in November 2024; however, it did not introduce the Pro Mini variant.

However, according to a report by Gizmochina, the Chinese smartphone maker might launch its new Vivo X200 (vivo X200) model in India following the launch of the upcoming Vivo X50 (vivo X50) model. The report said the launch was teased online by a tipster who claimed that a new X-series phone would be launched in April 2025 in India. However, rumours also suggested that if the Vivo X200 Pro Mini were not available, the company might launch the Vivo X200 Ultra in India this year. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 To Launch in India This Year; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features of Upcoming Samsung Smartphones.

Vivo X200 Pro Mini, Vivo X200 Ultra Specifications and Features (Expected)

Vivo X200 Pro Mini or the Vivo X200 Ultra variant were launched in China at CNY 4,299 (around INR 51,800) and CNY 4,699 (around INR 56,600), respectively. It is expected that the X200 Pro mini base variant could be priced in India at around INR 74,999. The report said the upcoming smartphone could be offered in 12GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB RAM and storage options.

Vivo X200 Pro Mini might come with a 6.31-inch small AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. It is expected to include a powerful MediaTek Dimesity 9400 processor mated with UFS 4.0 internal storage and LPDDR5X RAM. The Pro Mini version of Vivo X200 may house a 5,700mAh battery supporting 90W wired fast-charging and 30W wireless fast-charging support. It may include a 50MP primary, 50MP ultrawide and 50MP periscope telephoto camera setup on the rear and a 32MP camera on the front. Apple Smart Watch Lawsuit Settlement: Company Agrees To Pay USD 20 Million to Eligible Owners Over Battery Swelling Issues, Claim Deadline Set for April 10, 2025.

The report said that Vivo may not reveal any more details about the X200 Pro Mini as it is set to introduce the Vivo X50 model on February 18, 2025. However, the original Vivo X200 Pro Mini teaser could be released at the end of the first quarter

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2025 04:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).