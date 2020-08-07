The global pandemic has brought about many changes in the world with a lot of people turning to digital media. There has been a huge increase in the amount of people who are actively showcasing their talents on various platforms and one of them is Pedram Mokhtari. The young model shares tips on how one can become a successful model with only the use of social media.

Pedram was born in Ahwaz, Iran where he studied at the University of Isfahan and graduated in 2016. Growing up, he had made several choices when it came to his career like taking part in a car exhibition, foreign currency trading, and also buying and selling of real estate. Through these and many other jobs, Mokhtari made his life savings before making the decision to become a social media influencer and Model.

Talking about his journey and motivation, Pedram shares, “I always could find a way to make good investments. Even from a young age I was able to be rich and successful, and was also able to become a role model to many people on social media.”

The model believes that there are three basic principles that one needs to follow to become successful not only as a model but while doing anything to be successful.

Mokhtari’s first principle is that to become successful, one must first find out what they are good at. Finding your niche talent is important so that you can build your talent and take it further. To be a model, you must first develop your physique and understand the ways that you can achieve your goal. Becoming a model requires a lot more than just weightlifting. It includes Food, clothing, grooming, etc. All of it is equally important.

Next, you must find your audience. Whether it is TV, print, film, or the internet, identifying with your audience is extremely important. You need to be able to relate to them forms connection. It’s important to be approachable to your audience.

Lastly, this is a tough world. With thousands of people aspiring, becoming someone Who is unique and interesting is not easy. Mokhtari believes that it is necessary to keep fighting, and to never give up. Success can only be achieved through the intervention of an enormous amount of hard work. Talent plays a great part in becoming successful, but even talent requires perseverance.

Mokhtari comes from a very successful family of talented individuals. His brother Pooyan Mokhtari is a well known singer in Iran while his sister, Nikta Mokhtari, is a well-known blogger in Iran with many followers who reach out to her.

Mokhtari’s father is a doctor by profession. All-in-all, it was the perfect environment for Pedram to thrive in and succeed as a talented model. Influence runs in the family and this is the influence that Mokhtari wishes to shine on the world. His career as a model has helped him to achieve this ambition.