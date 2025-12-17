New Delhi, December 17: Bajaj Pulsar 220F, a new street bike, has been launched in India by Bajaj Auto. The new motorcycle comes with various upgrades that allows the users to experience smooth riding in the city and on the highway roads. Bajaj Pulsar series is known for their performance for years and with additional of this dual-channel ABS model in India with improved safety and same semi-faired design.

2026 Bajaj Pulsar 220F price in India starts at INR 1.28 lakh (ex-showroom). The hardware of the bike remains the same along with the presence in the 200cc segment. The Pulsar 220F now carries a slight premium due to added safety features and competes in the 200cc–250cc segment, appealing to riders looking for a fully-faired motorcycle with proven performance and improved braking confidence. Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara Test Drives To Begin in January 2026, Automobile Company Planning Local Battery Production and Reduce Import.

Bajaj Pulsar 220F 2026; What's New?

The 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 220F has been introduced with fresh colour options, including Black Cherry Red, Black Ink Blue, Black Copper Beige, and Green Light Copper, giving the popular motorcycle a renewed visual appeal. While the exterior styling remains largely unchanged, the bike continues to feature its familiar semi-faired design, projector headlamp, clip-on handlebars, and split-seat layout. The most significant update on the 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 220F is the addition of dual-channel ABS, replacing the earlier single-channel system. This upgrade improves braking performance by preventing wheel lock-up on both wheels during sudden braking, enhancing overall rider safety and control.

2026 Bajaj Pulsar 220F Specifications, Engine, Performance and Features

The 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 220F comes with a 220cc oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine, capable of generating up to 20.61 hp power and 18.55 Nm of torque. It is paired with a five-speed gearbox. The Pulsar 220F bike retains its strong mid-range performance and highway cruising capability. It now gets disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS as standard, improving braking safety and control. Kerala Launches Its First E-Bike Rental Service at Kozhikode Railway Station, Offering Low-Cost, Eco-Friendly Last-Mile Travel for Commuters and Tourists.

The Pulsar 220F features telescopic front forks, twin rear shock absorbers, 17-inch alloy wheels, and a conventional perimeter frame. It comes equipped with a semi-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, a projector headlamp, and an LED taillamp. While it misses out on advanced features like a TFT display or riding modes, it focuses on delivering a balanced and reliable riding experience.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Bajaj Auto ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

