Tamil star Dhanush, who was last seen in NEEK (Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam), returned to the big screen with Kuberaa. The crime drama, directed by Sekhar Kammula, also features Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles. The movie was released in theatres on June 20 and opened to a positive response from both audiences and critics, with special praise for Dhanush's performance. A success meet for the film was held with all the lead cast and crew members in attendance. At the event, Dhanush praised director Sekhar Kammula. He spoke about how important a film like Kuberaa is in today’s cinema landscape, which is largely dominated by big-budget spectacles, heavy CG, and superhero stories. ‘Kuberaa’ Review: Critics Mighty Impressed With Dhanush’s Powerful Performance, Praise Sekhar Kammula’s Film for ‘Combining Human Emotion With Social Realism’.

Dhanush Showers Praise on Sekhar Kammula As ‘Kuberaa’ Suess Meet

A success meet for Kuberaa was held on Sunday (June 22) in Hyderabad. Megastar Chiranjeevi graced the event as the chief guest. While speaking at the event, Dhanush spoke about director Sekhar Kammul and praised his vision behind the film. The actor said, "Big films, big sets, CG, superhuman, superhero - No. They should think that human drama will work. It is a very important film, sir. Not because I am in it, not at all. Its not coming from that place. I think that a lot of filmmakers and people in general are going to be very thankful to you."

Dhanush at ‘Kuberaa’ Success Meet in Hyderabad

Without big sets, superheroes, or heavy CG, thank you #SekharKammula sir for proving that pure drama still works in today's times with #Kuberaa! - #Dhanush pic.twitter.com/XCAH1hV8H3 — UANowMemes (@UANowMemes) June 23, 2025

He continued, "Youve pulled off this miracle in these times." Dhanush also gave a shoutout to another Tamil film, Tourist Family. For the unversed, the movie is a comedy-drama directed by Abhishan Jeevinth in his directorial debut. Starring M Sasikumar, Simran, and Mithun Jai Sankar, the film received a heartfelt response from the public. ‘Tourist Family’ Trailer: Thalapathy Vijay’s Famous ‘Theri’ Scene Hilariously Recalled in This Dramedy Starring M Sasikumar and Simran (Watch Video).

Dhanush plays a beggar in Sekhar Kammula's Kuberaa, who is used as a pawn by a rich businessman for illegal activities. The cast also includes Dalip Tahil and Jim Sarbh. 'Rockstar' DSP (Devi Sri Prasad) composed the music for the film.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2025 02:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).