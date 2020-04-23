Pratham Waghmare – How a 21-Year Old Built One of the Best Funnel Agencies in Asia

Pratham Waghmare (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Segregating himself from the crowd makes him an unbeatable and one of the most iconic and youngest entrepreneurs of the generation. He has proved well that age doesn't matter its only the will power that matters a lot when it comes to achieving something big. The zeal and hardworking nature could lead a person on the path of success and that's what Pratham is glorifying best through his paragon business voyage.

Pratham Waghmare is the living example of achieving gigantic at such a young age. He is the youngest and undoubtedly one of the most successful internet marketers in Asia. He lost his father when he was just 1 month old, coming from a lower-middle-class family he always wanted to become very successful but having little resources it was very difficult. Well, this will surely amaze how an 11th standard dropout turned out to be one of the most successful business identities that too at such a young age?

Well, his voyage is completely astonishing but worth reading. From a very humble beginning to a successful entrepreneur he has amassed a lot. Being the youngest child and only son he was born and brought up with such values and ethic that lead him towards the realization of the fact that school will no more work for him so he decided to learn the business tactic and models on his own but that wasn't the attainment after facing a lot of failures in several online business models he got into building a funnel agency.

In the year 2017, he started getting low paying clients and grew from there. His first client paid him ₹8,000 and today he is charging his clients ₹250,000 a month. His work profile is commendable as he has worked with doctors in the US, UK, and Canada and helps them grow their practice. He is phenomenally utilizing such platforms to impart his values, ethics, and knowledge with others. That made him one of the admirable people with leading skills and aptitude. Holding up awfully well versed influential persona he is specifying himself the best.

Well being only 21 years old and commencing with a company currently generating over ₹1.5 Crores a year is not an effortless chore. Apart from being an entrepreneur he is leaving an impact on people by encouraging, inspiring, and motivating them through his core values and but efforts are commendable. Thus, he proved to us that you can't achieve big only by dreaming big, you have to execute big, hustle hard, and live big. His agency is deemed to be the best funnel agency in Asia in the health industry. Well, we are really blessed to have such a gem in our nation who is working hard and making such things happen that no one expects but this young lad is proving a perfect example by setting a benchmark for many and especially for the youngsters. Thus we wish him good luck for future opportunities.