New Delhi, August 12: The 2025 Yezdi Roadster has been launched in India by Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles at a starting price of INR 2.09 lakh (ex-showroom). The new street bike comes with a new 350 Alpha 2 engine and offers customisations. There are two main variants launched in India - standard and premium. In the standard variant category, four options are available, all priced differently. And in the Premium category, the 2025 Yezdi Roadster is available in one colour.

The 2025 Yezdi Roadster price in India starts at INR 2,09,969 lakh for the Sharkskin Blue variant. The Smoke Grey trim is launched at INR 2,12,969, and the Bloodrush Maroon variant comes with a price tag of INR 2,16,969. In the standard category, the last variant with a Savage Green shade is priced at INR 2,21,969. The 2025 Yezdi Roadster premium variant in Shadow Black is available to buy at a starting price of INR 2,25,969. It comes in a matte black finish, multi-functional blinkers doubling as taillights, and black trims. KTM 160 Duke Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Here’s Everything To Know About Newly Launched Street Bike in India.

2025 Yezdi Roadster Specifications and Features

2025 Yezdi Roadster is launched with a new 350 Alpha 2 334cc engine capable of producing 29 bhp power and 30 Nm of peak torque that can produce maximum 29 bhp power and 30 Nm of peak torque. For transmission, the company has added a six-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. The bike comes with telescopic front suspension and has dual-shock rear suspension.

The street bike from Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has 320mm disc brakes on the front and 240mm on the rear. Additionally, the Czech-based motorcycle company has included a 795mm seat height and a 12.5-litre petrol tank that can offer up to 350 km of mileage when full. The 2025 Yezdi Roadster has a bold and sporty design while keeping the company's signature looks. It gets six factory-backed custom kits, 50+ combination options, 20+ plug-and-play accessories, and more. The bike comes with 69 badging on the fuel tank. Ola CAN Error: Ola Scooters Require Move OS+ Subscription Worth INR 10,000 To Use ECO Mode and Other Key Features, Customers Complain.

2025 Yezdi Roadster Customisation Options

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles offers various customisation options to riders. They can choose add-ons for touring, such as multifunction blinkers, rear racks, and backrests. The bike also offers crash guards, which include two rods with sliders. Additionally, the company offers handlebar customisation and visor and cowl options like short and tall.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2025 07:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).