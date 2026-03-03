New Delhi, March 3: Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has expanded its portfolio with the official launch of a new special edition variant for the Yezdi Roadster, dubbed the 'Red Wolf'. Priced at an introductory INR 209,950 (ex-showroom, Delhi), this new iteration is available at authorised dealerships across India starting today. The Red Wolf serves as a premium aesthetic upgrade to the existing lineup, aiming to attract riders looking for a blend of classic cruiser styling and modern performance elements.

The design of the Red Wolf is defined by its deep red paint finish, which is contrasted by extensive chrome detailing applied to the engine, exhaust system, and handlebars. This special edition maintains the signature Roadster silhouette, featuring a fuel tank with knee recesses and a wide rear fender. A notable upgrade includes the unique brown seat and a modular setup that allows owners to easily switch between solo and pillion configurations, providing versatility for different riding styles without altering the core bodywork of the motorcycle. Yamaha XSR 155 Price Hike in India; Check Details.

Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf Specifications and Features

The motorcycle remains mechanically identical to the standard model, powered by a 334cc Alpha2 liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. This powerplant is paired with a six-speed gearbox equipped with an assist and slipper clutch for smoother transitions. The hardware includes a 320mm front disc and a 240mm rear disc brake, supported by a dual-channel ABS system for enhanced safety. For suspension, the bike employs telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers, while the kerb weight is maintained at 194kg.

Additional technical highlights include a 12.5-litre fuel tank, a seat height of 795mm, and a ground clearance of 171mm. The Roadster continues to use a twin-barrel exhaust system and features what the manufacturer claims is the widest rear tyre in its specific segment. These specifications ensure that while the Red Wolf offers a refreshed visual appeal, it provides the same riding dynamics and reliability found in the standard Yezdi Roadster range. Triumph to Launch 350cc Motorcycles in India by April 2026; Check Details.

Yezdi Roadster Price in India

At a price point of INR 209,950, the Red Wolf sits at the higher end of the Roadster spectrum. The standard Yezdi Roadster range currently begins at INR 192,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi), making this special edition a premium choice for enthusiasts. By introducing this variant, Classic Legends aims to strengthen its position in the competitive mid-capacity motorcycle market in India, offering a factory-custom look directly from the showroom floor.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Yezdi Motorcycles). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2026 10:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).