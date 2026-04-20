Singer Jasmine Sandlas, currently celebrating the historic success of her tracks in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar franchise, has revealed the personal turmoil that once shadowed her rising fame. In a candid appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast (The Ranveer Show) on April 20, 2026, the Gulabi singer spoke about her battle with alcoholism and the deep-seated childhood resentments that triggered it. Jasmine Sandlas Reflects on Working with Satinder Sartaaj for 'Jaiye Sajana' After Dhurandhar 2 Success.

Jasmine Sandlas Recalls Battle With Alcohol

Jasmine Sandlas opened up about a difficult phase in her life, revealing that she hit rock bottom for nearly two to three years due to heavy drinking, even at the peak of her career. The singer shared that while she was professionally successful, her personal life was falling apart, saying, “A lot of things piled up—I was famous on one side… my family dynamics broke apart, my father was no more.” Reflecting on that period, Sandlas admitted she regrets some of her actions but called the phase “important” for self-discovery. She credited her mother and family for supporting her through her lowest moments, adding that her biggest battle was ultimately with herself as she worked to overcome old habits and rebuild her life.

Jasmine Sandlas on Childhood Heartbreak

In the same interview, Jasmine Sandlas reflected on her early life in Jalandhar and California, offering a candid take on parent-child relationships and emotional growth. She revealed experiencing “unintentional” heartbreak from her parents, saying, “They broke my heart unknowingly many times, so there is resentment,” and explained how the lack of a safe emotional space at home can push a child to spend their life “finding home in everything like crazy.” Emphasising the need for empathy, Sandlas added that children require nourishment and guidance rather than the “toughness” often imposed by parents, especially during overwhelming phases of life. 'Dhurandhar' Song 'Shararat': Singer Jasmine Sandlas Calls It the Biggest Bollywood Banger of 2025 (Watch Video)

Watch Jasmine Sandlas' Full Podcast Here:

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Songs by Jasmine Sandlas

Jasmine Sandlas’s candid revelations come at a time when her music is dominating global charts, especially through her collaborations with composer Shashwat Sachdev for the Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge soundtrack. Hit tracks like Shararat, Main Aur Tu and the chart-topping Jaiye Sajna with Satinder Sartaaj have remained fan favourites for weeks. Adding to the momentum, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has emerged as a massive box office success, grossing over INR 1,750 crore worldwide as of April 20, 2026 and becoming the first Hindi film to cross the INR 1,100 crore net mark in India.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 01:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).