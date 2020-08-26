With work from home jobs increasing, more and more people are looking to take control of their own future and find a reliable source of income. Extra downtime means more time to discover new passions and pursue dreams. For many people during the pandemic, that has meant finally sitting down to write a book.

Award-winning self-publishing company MindStir Media has seen a substantial rise in the inquiries about self-publishing since COVID-19, with an almost 100% increase. The downside to self-publishing is that just because you publish a book, that does not mean that it will be an instant success. With more new authors emerging every day, it is more important than ever that if you ARE going to self- publish, you need to have the right tools to set yourself apart from your competition.

There are a few key aspects you will want to keep in mind when getting started with self-publishing in order to be successful, and MindStir Media has shared some important aspects below!

Knowledgeable Support From the Experts

Trying to sit at home by yourself and figure out the world of self-publishing can be incredibly overwhelming. Especially if you are a first-time author, when trying to self-publish you may run across a myriad of both good and bad advice.

Trying to determine who to trust could be the difference between your publication being a success or a flop. MindStir Media gives self-publishers a chance to work directly with well-established, award-winning author J.J. Hebert and his professional publishing staff. Having a chance to connect with someone who has been in your shoes and has worked his way up from the ground to success allows a unique experience in the writing world.

Details are Paramount

If you are a good writer, you may be able to sit down at home and effortlessly produce 20 pages of perfectly worded content a day, but what happens after that?

Do you have an eye for designing a cover that draws your audience in? Are you an editing expert that can catch every small imperfection? Or the biggest question: Do you even know where to start when trying to market your publication?

Extending services beyond self-publishing support, such as marketing, design and editing, has driven MindStir Media to be successful in helping thousands of authors. Hebert himself has helped countless business owners and entrepreneurs write their stories and get them out to the world to gain more brand recognition. When climbing up the ladder to success, attention to every detail is paramount.

Remain in Control of Your Book and Royalties

People are choosing the path of self-publishing because it allows the owner more control of their own work rather than relinquishing control over to a publisher. A publisher can easily take your book and change essential elements such as the title, design, or storyline. What was once your pride and joy, is now unrecognizable.

And what do you get for all of that hard work? A measly 7-15% of royalties once your book is actually published. Self-publishing with MindStir Media, on the other hand, allows you to not only remain in control of creative decisions, but to also retain up to 100% royalties! You should be entitled to the bulk of the money from a product that you worked so hard to complete.

There has never been a better time to start accomplishing your dreams and getting your ideas and words out there for the world to hear. Contact the experts at MindStir Media today and begin your road to writing success.