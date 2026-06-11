Skoda Peaq Electric SUV India Launch Expected; Know All About Upcoming 7-Seater Car

New Delhi: Skoda Auto India is evaluating the launch of its largest and most advanced electric SUV, the Skoda Peaq, in the country. This premium seven-seater EV, globally unveiled on June 23, 2026, is 'on the radar' for an Indian debut, potentially as early as 2027, according to statements from Skoda's top brass.

Skoda aims to position the Peaq as a brand-shaper, leveraging its advanced features and commanding presence to pave the way for future electric models in India. Skoda Kodiaq RS India Bookings Open June 22: Check Expected Price, Specifications and Other Details.

Skoda Peaq's Global Unveil and Specifications

The Skoda Peaq, previously known by its concept name Vision 7S, is built on the Volkswagen Group's versatile MEB platform. Measuring 4,874mm in length with a substantial wheelbase of 2,965mm, it is set to be the largest and most spacious model in Skoda's portfolio. The SUV will offer flexible seating configurations for five or seven passengers.

Globally, the Peaq will be offered with three powertrain variants – 60, 90, and 90x. The higher-spec 90 and 90x variants are projected to deliver a WLTP-certified range of over 600 kilometres, powered by a 91 kWh gross battery pack. The entry-level Peaq 60 variant is expected to feature a 63 kWh gross battery, offering a range exceeding 460 kilometres.

Power outputs range from 150 kW (approximately 204 hp) for the Peaq 60, up to 220 kW (approximately 299 hp) for the all-wheel-drive Peaq 90x variant, which can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.7 seconds. DC fast charging capabilities are impressive, allowing a 10-80% charge in around 27-28 minutes across variants.

Key features are expected to include Skoda's 'Modern Solid' design language, an illuminated 'Tech-Deck Face' front panel, a 13.6-inch vertical infotainment screen, and a large, segmented panoramic roof. The cabin is designed with practicality in mind, offering up to 1,010 litres of boot space in the five-seater configuration and an additional 37-litre 'frunk' under the bonnet.

Skoda Peaq Price in India, Launch Date (Expected)@

While an official India launch date remains unconfirmed, industry expectations point to a 2027 arrival for the production-spec Vision 7S (Peaq). Pricing in India is anticipated to be in the range of ₹1.0 Crore to ₹1.2 Crore (ex-showroom) for imported units, positioning it as Skoda's most expensive offering in the country.

This move differentiates from Skoda's approach with the smaller Epiq EV, which, despite its global debut on May 19, 2026, is currently not planned for India in its European form. Skoda Auto CEO Klaus Zellmer has previously indicated a focus on developing EVs specifically "made for India, and then (made) in India" for the mass market.

The potential introduction of the Peaq signifies Skoda's intention to establish a strong premium EV presence, using a high-end import to showcase technological capabilities before potentially introducing more localised and affordable electric vehicles. The company aims to significantly expand its all-electric model range globally by 2026. Skoda Auto India has seen significant growth, selling 72,665 units in 2025, a 107% year-on-year increase, and plans several product introductions in 2026, including upgrades to existing models and new global products. Hyundai Bayon-Based Compact SUV Spotted Testing in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features Before Launch.

The Indian EV market is gradually expanding, and a premium, long-range SUV like the Peaq could cater to a niche segment seeking luxury and performance. Skoda Auto Volkswagen India MD & CEO Piyush Arora has stressed the importance of a robust EV ecosystem and supportive policies to facilitate the introduction of new technologies and products in India.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 03:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).