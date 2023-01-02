Hong Kong, January 2: Elon Musk-run Tesla has announced the upcoming launch of Model S and Model X in China, with pricing to be revealed on Friday and deliveries in the first half of this year.

Since the automaker halted production in January of 2021 to revamp the cars, the Model S and Model X have not arrived in China, reports Electrek. Tesla Offers Bigger Than Ever Updates on Christmas 2022: Find Out All About These 9 New Features Here.

"The two performance monsters will officially announce the price on January 6. The deliveries start in the first half of 2023," the company said in a statement. There were over 30,000 Model S and Model X vehicles in China by the end of 2020. Tesla Layoffs: Elon Musk-Run Electric Car Maker Company To Sack 10% Employees in Early 2023, Pauses All Hiring.

"The Chinese market was once an important one for Model S and Model X before Tesla cut off the supply from its Fremont factory in California," the report said.

In October 2022, there were indications that the Model S and Model X were coming back to China as they appeared in Chinese government filings mentioning that the vehicles would be eligible for tax exemptions.

