New Delhi, December 27 : Famed electric car company Tesla is known for its very regular updates, while mostly these are related to software, but sometimes there are other cool and convenient updates as well to keep the Tesla consumers happy. To spread the holiday cheers, Tesla’s Christmas update has been a huge one and it proves to be an awesome gift to the Tesla car owners.

Tesla has come bearing loads of gifts by recently offering the biggest ever update to make this year’s Christmas really special for the Tesla EV owners. The big update from the EV maker has really charmed its customers and it is thought to increase the brand’s fan base as good words spread about the helpful updates. Read on to find out all about these updates. Hyundai Cars, SUVs Launching in 2023: From Hyundai Micro-SUV to Hyundai Kona EV, List of Seven Upcoming Vehicles.

Tesla's New Feature Updates For Christmas 2022 :

Tesla has rolled out a big update with tons of features. So let’s find out how handy these are:

1. Apple Music

Tesla has finally brought Apple Music to its cars. Being the best in-car audio system, the Apple Music is a great addition to the already cool Tesla EVs.

2. Zoom Meetings

We are living a highly digitised life, where almost everything can be done on the go. We are so depended on online meetings that the Zoom Meetings app lets you attend zoom meetings in your Tesla car. While the video can be seen only if the car is in “Park” mode but, will allow the audio only mode when driving the car. Elon Musk-Owned Tesla Launches Its Own AirPower-Like Wireless Charging Platform.

3. Improved Joe Mode

This feature has improved to keep an eye on your pet in the car, while you may be shopping at a store. This feature now allows the owner to see a video of the car’s cabin to see, if your furry or feathered friend is doing okay, apart from maintaining optimal cabin temperatures to keep your animal friend comfortable. Very thoughtful feature indeed.

4. MyQ Integration for Garage Door Opening

This app on your phone will open the house’s garage door automatically when your Tesla car approaches near it. You can set your preferred distance on the app to have a hassle free experience.

5. Navigation

Tesla has improved the navigation on its cars even further with enhanced and more user friendly buttons, widgets and a beautiful UI.

6. Scheduled Light Shows

Now scheduling light shows in advance can be done, so you can plan when to have a light show. This feature also allows map and schedule light shows along with a lot of other fellow Tesla owners, so they can meet up on an open ground and have a grand light show together.

7. Fan Controller Speed

This is a simple yet good update, the fan controller speed had 1-10 settings previously, which has been now simplified to - Low, Mid and High.

8. Auto Turn Signal Cut-Off

Another simple yet very handy update is that when you start an indicator for a lane change, the indicators will automatically turn off after the lane change is completed.

9. STEAM Integration

Tesla is offering STEAM - a video gaming distribution service that would make the car’s cabin more interesting. Cool updates indeed.

