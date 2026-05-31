Jeep SUV To Use Tata Sierra ARGOS Platform for Global Market, Targeted for 2028 Launch

Stellantis has confirmed a strategic partnership with Tata Motors to develop a brand-new Jeep SUV, which will be built upon the versatile ARGOS platform currently used for the Tata Sierra. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the automotive sector, with plans for the vehicle to be developed and manufactured in India before being exported to over 50 international markets.

The project is expected to reach the global stage by 2028, leveraging the strengths of both companies to enhance competitiveness in the mid-size SUV segment. By utilising the Tata-developed architecture, Jeep aims to optimise development costs while ensuring the new model retains the brand's core off-road identity and rugged appeal for diverse international consumers. Tata Tiago EV Launched in India; Price, Features and Specifications Here.

Jeep SUV Based on Tata ARGOS Platform

The upcoming Jeep SUV will be engineered on Tata Motors' ARGOS architecture, which stands for All-Terrain Ready, Omni-Energy, and Geometry Scalable. This platform was specifically chosen for its ability to support multiple body styles and powertrain configurations, including internal combustion engines, hybrid systems, and full electrification. A primary factor in this selection is the platform's native support for all-wheel-drive technology, ensuring that the new model can uphold Jeep's reputation for off-road capability while providing a foundation that is adaptable for both domestic and global market requirements.

New Jeep SUV Specifications and Powertrain Options

While the underlying chassis is shared with the Tata Sierra, Jeep will oversee the independent design, engineering, and brand-specific tuning for the vehicle. Under the bonnet, the SUV is expected to feature Tata Motors' 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which is already utilised across several current Indian models and meets stringent upcoming emission standards. Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Furthermore, the multi-energy nature of the ARGOS platform paves the way for a future electric variant. Production for the global programme will take place at the joint venture facility in Ranjangaon, near Pune, serving as a hub for exports across the Asia-Pacific, Africa, South America, and Middle Eastern regions.

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