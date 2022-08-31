Yogi government has given a big gift to the state government employees of Uttar Pradesh. The state government has increased the dearness allowance of state employees by 3%, reported Zee News.

According to the report, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had increased the rate of dearness allowance and dearness relief from 31% to 34% from January 01, 2022, keeping in mind the wider interest of the state employees which in turn will also bring an increase in the salary of the employees. 7th Pay Commission News: No 8th Pay Commission to Revise Salary, Allowances And Pension? Here’s An Update

It is worth noting that the dearness allowance of central government employees is also 34% at present. That is, now the state government employees will also get the benefit of dearness allowance as much as the central government employees. Let us tell you that under this announcement, the employees will get the benefit of dearness allowance and dearness relief from January 1, 2022. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Dearness Allowance For Central Govt Employees Likely to Be Hiked By 4 Percent Next Month, Say Reports; Know About Arrears And Other Updates Here

It is being speculated that an increase in dearness allowance of central employees can also be announced by the end of this month. Actually the dearness allowance of the employees depends on the data of AICPI. The AICPI data till June has come, on the basis of which the increase in dearness allowance of central employees has been decided. But it has not been announced yet.

