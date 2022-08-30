The recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission for central employees are applicable across the country and the employees are also getting its benefits. However, the employees complain that they are getting less salary than what was recommended for them. Employees unions say that they are preparing a memorandum in this regard, which will be submitted to the government soon.

According to the recommendations in this memorandum, there will be a demand to increase the salary or bring 8th Pay Commission. On the other hand, the government has categorically refused any idea on the subject of implementing the 8th pay sum in the House. 7th Pay Commission Latest Update: Dearness Allowance Hike for Central Govt Employees Not Approved Yet

Central employees organizations say that at present the minimum wage limit has been kept at Rs 18,000. In this, the fitment factor has been given a lot of prominence in the increment. At present, this factor is 2.57 times, although in the 7th Pay Commission it has been recommended to keep it up to 3.68 times. If this happens, then the minimum wage of the employees will increase from Rs 18 thousand to Rs 26 thousand. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: DA Hike, DA Arrears and PF interests; Central Govt Employees Likely to Get Big Surprises in September

According to sources, now after the 7th pay commission, the new pay commission will not come. Instead, the government is going to implement such a system, which will automatically increase the salary of government employees. This can be an 'automatic pay revision system', in which if the DA is more than 50 percent, there will be automatic revision in the salary.

If this happens, then 68 lakh central government employees and 52 lakh pensioners will get its direct benefit. However, the government has not yet taken any final decision on this. When the government will take a decision on this, it will be made official by issuing a notification.

