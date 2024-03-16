Mumbai, March 15: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is poised to announce the schedule for the General Elections 2024 and several State Assemblies today, March 16, at 3 pm. The forthcoming Lok Sabha elections hold immense importance as they are scheduled to replace the existing House before its term expires on June 16. This announcement comes amidst a flurry of political activities and strategic realignments nationwide. Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa found himself embroiled in controversy as an FIR has been filed against him for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission welcomed newly-appointed Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, who assumed office on March 15. Their appointment underscores the Commission's commitment to ensuring fair and transparent electoral processes. In a legal development, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear pleas seeking a stay on the Citizenship Amendment Rules 2024, with the hearing scheduled for March 19. This comes amid ongoing debates and concerns surrounding the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Additionally, the Madhya Pradesh government announced a 4 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees to provide relief amid rising living costs. In a series of political shifts, former Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Legislative Assembly, Raj Kumar Chabbewal, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), while two Trinamool Congress MPs, Arjun Singh and Dibyendu Adhikari, crossed over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Turning to international news, polling has commenced in Russia's Far East for the presidential election, which is expected to extend President Vladimir Putin's tenure by another six years. Meanwhile, American fast-food giant McDonald's experienced system outages worldwide, prompting disruptions in operations across multiple countries, including Japan, Australia, and the UK.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2024 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).