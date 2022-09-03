Mumbai, September 3: Central government employees who are eagerly waiting to receive their dearness allowance hike might hear some good news soon. According to reports, the Centre is most likely to announce the DA soon and it is very likely to happen in September 2022. Government employees might soon hear about the much-awaited DA hike after the government released the latest AICPI Index data.

As per the latest AICPI Index data, the Index of retail inflation for industrial workers increased by 0.7 points. It must be noted that the Centre increased the Dearness Hike by taking into account the AICPI Index data. The AICPI Index data raises the chances of a DA hike for government employees. 7th Pay Commission News Today: Hike in DA for Central Government Employees May Be Announced on This Day.

The All-India CPI-IW increased by 0.7 points in July 2022 and stood at 129.9 points. This shows an increase when compared with the AICPI Index data of 129.2 points in June 2022. As per various reports, the Central is likely to increase the Dearness Allowance hike by 4 percent for government employees. If the Centre approves a 4 percent DA hike, then the Dearness Allowance will increase from 34 percent to 38 percent.

The Dearness Allowance (DA) is given to government employees while the dearness relief (DR) is for pensioners. If reports are to be believed, the Central government is likely to announce a 4 percent DA hike for July on September 28. At present, the government employees are receiving a DA of 34 percent which was hiked by 3 percent in March 2022. 7th Pay Commission Big Update: DA Hiked for Government Employees of This State.

The DA is hiked twice - first in January and the second time in July. The Dearness Allowance hike depends on the AICPI index for the previous six months. Recently, the Uttar Pradesh Government raised the DA for its employees. The state government increased the dearness allowance of state employees by 3 percent.

