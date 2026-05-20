APOLLO Micro Systems Shares Surge, Hit New 52-Week High on Robust Q4 Performance

APOLLO Micro Systems is experiencing a significant uptrend in today's trading session, with its shares trading at ₹356.90, marking a robust gain of 4.75% from its previous close of ₹340.70. The stock opened higher at ₹340.75 and has since surged to an intraday high of ₹364.90, demonstrating strong buying interest. The intraday low stands at ₹340.75, establishing a clear upward trajectory for the day. Volume is notably surging, with 26,552,552 shares traded, significantly higher than typical activity, indicating heightened investor participation in the counter.

APOLLO Micro Systems - 52-Week Context

Today's powerful rally has propelled APOLLO Micro Systems into uncharted territory, as the stock hits a new 52-week high of ₹364.90. This surpasses its previous 52-week high of ₹357.70, recorded as of May 19, 2026. The stock's current price stands in stark contrast to its 52-week low of ₹133.31, indicating a remarkable performance over the past year. The sustained upward momentum suggests strong bullish sentiment, pushing the stock well beyond key annual resistance levels and reflecting a significant re-rating by the market.

Latest Developments

The primary catalyst driving today's sharp ascent in APOLLO Micro Systems appears to be the stellar fourth-quarter and full-year financial results for fiscal year 2025-26, announced yesterday, May 19, 2026. The defence and aerospace technology company reported a massive 168% surge in its net profit to ₹37.6 crore for Q4 FY26, compared to ₹14 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations also saw a substantial increase of 81.3% year-on-year, reaching ₹293.3 crore.

Management commentary has further bolstered investor confidence. Baddam Karunakar Reddy, Managing Director of Apollo Micro Systems, highlighted FY26 as a "breakthrough year," marked by the company's highest-ever annual revenue and profitability. Key strategic achievements during the fiscal year include the successful conclusion of the IDL Explosives acquisition through ADIPL, the receipt of the DPIIT license for UAV manufacturing, and the company's first export order. The company also reported a robust consolidated order book of ₹1,432 crore as of March 31, 2026, providing strong revenue visibility for the future. Additionally, the management indicated plans for another acquisition through ADIPL before the end of the next financial year, aiming to complement organic growth and strengthen the business further.

Further supporting the positive sentiment, on May 18, 2026, APOLLO Micro Systems clarified to the exchanges that there was no deviation or variation in the utilisation of proceeds raised through its preferential issue, confirming funds were deployed as per approved objectives. This regulatory clarity likely contributed to the positive momentum seen yesterday, with the stock closing 8.64% higher.

Outlook

The market is clearly reacting positively to the strong financial performance and ambitious growth outlook presented by Apollo Micro Systems. Investors will be keenly watching for the sustainability of this momentum and any further updates on its order book execution and acquisition strategies for the remainder of the session and in the near term.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 09:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).