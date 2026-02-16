Shivaji Jayanti 2026 Holiday in Maharashtra: Date of Birth, Stock Market and Bank Holiday Status

Mumbai, February 16: Maharashtra is preparing to celebrate the 396th birth anniversary of the Maratha Empire founder, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, on Thursday, February 19, 2026. Known as Shiv Jayanti, the day is marked by state-wide processions, cultural performances, and tributes to the legendary warrior-king. As the date approaches, residents and businesses are looking for clarity regarding the status of government offices, banking services, and financial markets.

Shiv Jayanti Government Holiday in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has designated February 19 as a public holiday across the state. Under the Negotiable Instruments Act, all state government offices, schools, and colleges will remain closed.

While the holiday is primarily a regional observance in Maharashtra, it is also celebrated with significant fervor in parts of Goa and Karnataka. For central government employees located outside of Maharashtra, the day is typically classified as a "Restricted Holiday," meaning offices remain open but employees may choose to take an optional leave. Shivaji Jayanti 2026 Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open or Closed on February 19 for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti? Know What RBI Holiday Calendar Says.

Shivaji Jayanti 2026 Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open or Closed?

Banking operations will be significantly impacted based on geography:

In Maharashtra: All public and private sector banks will be closed on Thursday, February 19. This includes the suspension of physical branch services and cheque clearances.

Outside Maharashtra: Banks in most other Indian states will function as per their regular schedules.

Will Stock Market Remain Open on Shivaji Jayanti?

The status of the Indian stock market (NSE and BSE) for Shivaji Jayanti often causes confusion as it follows a specific "Settlement Holiday" protocol:

Trading Status: The stock exchanges will remain OPEN for regular trading. Investors can buy and sell equities, derivatives, and commodities as usual.

Settlement Status: February 19 is a Settlement Holiday. Because banks in Mumbai (where the exchanges and clearing houses are headquartered) are closed, the settlement of funds and securities will be delayed by one day.

For example, shares bought on Wednesday, February 18, will not reflect in demat accounts until Friday, February 20. Additionally, intraday profits from Wednesday will not be available for use on Thursday. Bank Holidays in February 2026: Full State-Wise List of Holiday Dates.

Shivaji Jayanti: Date of Birth Details

Shivaji Maharaj was born in 1630 at the Shivneri Fort. While the Hindu calendar date (Tithi) for his birth is also celebrated by various groups later in the spring, the Maharashtra government officially observes the solar date of February 19 to maintain a consistent public holiday.

In addition to office closures, the state typically observes a "Dry Day" on Shiv Jayanti, with a temporary ban on the sale of alcohol in shops and restaurants across Maharashtra to maintain the sanctity of the celebrations.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2026 02:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).