Mumbai, February 16: Residents across Maharashtra are preparing to celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti this week, but many are also looking for clarity on the status of financial services. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Shivaji Jayanti 2026) will be observed on Thursday, February 19. Under the guidelines set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the State Government of Maharashtra, all public and private sector banks in the state will remain closed in observance of the birth anniversary of the Maratha Empire's founder.

Key Dates and Holiday Status

Shivaji Jayanti is a significant state-specific holiday in Maharashtra, celebrated with great fervour in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Nashik. As per the RBI, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is a designated bank holiday in Mumbai, Belapur, and Nagpur. Bank Holidays in February 2026: Full State-Wise List of Holiday Dates.

Availability of Banking Services on Shivaji Jayanti 2026

While physical bank branches will not be operational on February 19, customers will still have access to most essential banking functions through digital channels.

Online Banking & Apps: Internet banking and mobile apps will remain fully functional for fund transfers (IMPS, NEFT, RTGS) and bill payments.

ATMs: Cash withdrawal and deposit machines will be available at most locations across the state.

UPI Services: Platforms like Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm will operate without interruption.

Note: Physical services such as cheque clearances, demand draft issuances, and locker visits will be unavailable. Customers are advised to complete urgent paperwork or cash-heavy transactions by Wednesday, February 18.

Why the Shivaji Jayanti Holiday Varies

Shivaji Jayanti is declared a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act by the State Government of Maharashtra. Because it is a state-specific observance, banks in other Indian states - such as Delhi, Karnataka, or West Bengal - will remain open and follow their regular working schedules on this day. In Maharashtra, however, the day is a "public holiday," meaning schools, colleges, and most government offices will also be closed alongside financial institutions. Stock Market Holidays February 2026: Full List and Holiday Dates.

Plan Ahead for February

The third week of February 2026 offers a busy schedule for the banking sector. Following the Shivaji Jayanti closure on Thursday, banks will reopen for Friday and Saturday (since February 21 is the third Saturday, which is a working day).

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (RBI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2026 12:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).