Bank Holiday Today, June 6, 2026? Check if Banks Are Open or Closed This Saturday

Public and private sector banks across India will remain open for standard operational hours on Saturday, June 6. Because this date falls on the first Saturday of the month, it is classified as a regular working day under current banking regulations. Financial institutions nationwide observe closures exclusively on the second and fourth Saturdays of any given month, meaning retail customers can conduct in-person transactions without disruption this weekend.

Understanding the Saturday Bank Holiday Rules

The operational schedule for Indian banks follows a structured framework implemented by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in conjunction with the Indian Banks' Association (IBA). Under these guidelines, a Saturday bank holiday is only enforced on specific weeks of the month. RBI Bank Holiday Calendar June 2026: State-Wise List and Weekend Details.

Banks are universally closed on the second and fourth Saturdays. Conversely, the first, third, and fifth Saturdays - when applicable - are fully functional days for all banking staff and clearing houses. Consequently, since June 6 marks the first Saturday of June 2026, branches will operate normally. However, banks will remain closed nationwide on Sunday, June 6, on account of the day being Sunay.

The RBI Bank Holiday List and Regional Variations

While weekend holiday schedules remain uniform across the country, overall operational status can occasionally be influenced by localised declarations. The official RBI bank holiday list categorises closures under three distinct classifications: holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system, and the closing of banks' accounts. For June 6 (Saturday), the central bank's schedule indicates no state-specific, religious, or regional festivals that would necessitate a localised branch closure. Customers in all states and union territories can expect standard weekend services.

Digital Alternatives During Bank Closures

For future reference regarding weekend holiday disruptions, account holders are encouraged to utilise digital banking infrastructure. Even when physical branches close for designated weekend holidays, online services remain uninterrupted:

Mobile and Internet Banking: Available 24/7 for balance inquiries, bill payments, and account management.

Available 24/7 for balance inquiries, bill payments, and account management. Fund Transfers: Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT), and Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) platforms function continuously.

Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT), and Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) platforms function continuously. ATM Networks: Physical cash withdrawal and cash deposit machines remain accessible throughout the weekend.

The next scheduled weekend closure for financial institutions nationwide will occur on the second Saturday of the month, June 13.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 07:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).