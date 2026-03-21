New Delhi, March 21: Banking operations in India are set for a staggered schedule next week, from Monday, March 23, to Sunday, March 29, as several cities will observe regional and religious holidays. While digital services will remain fully functional, customers planning physical branch visits are advised to note specific closures on March 26 and 27 for Shree Ram Navami, alongside the standard month-end weekend break.

Mid-Week Closures for Ram Navami and Mahavir Jayanti

The primary cause for branch closures next week is Shree Ram Navami, which falls on Thursday and Friday, March 26-27. Bank Holidays in March 2026: Full State-Wise List of Holiday Dates.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, the impact is spread across different regions:

Thursday, March 26: Banks will be closed in cities such as Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Ranchi and Shimla.

Banks will be closed in cities such as Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Ranchi and Shimla. Friday, March 27: Regional observances of Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain) will continue in Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Patna and Vijayawada.

Mandatory Weekend Holidays Next Week

Following the festive mid-week, banks nationwide will enter a mandatory holiday period to conclude the week:

March 28 (Fourth Saturday): All public and private sector banks across India remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

All public and private sector banks across India remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. March 29 (Sunday): Standard weekly closure for all banking institutions.

Impact on Financial Services

While physical branches will be shuttered in the affected states, the RBI has ensured that the digital financial infrastructure remains uninterrupted. Mobile banking, Internet banking, UPI, and ATM services will continue to operate 24/7. Customers should aim to complete essential paperwork or cash-heavy transactions by Wednesday, March 25, to avoid the three-day block starting Thursday. Stock Market Holidays March 2026: Full List and Holiday Dates.

These holidays arrive during the final week of the financial year (FY 2025-26). Historically, the last week of March sees high transaction volumes as businesses rush to close annual accounts. Although the RBI often directs banks to remain open on the final Sunday (March 29) specifically for government tax collections, this has not yet been mandated for all retail services.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (RBI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2026 03:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).