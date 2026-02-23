Mumbai, February 23: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the comprehensive schedule of bank holidays for March 2026, marking a month of significant closures across the country. Banking institutions in India are set to remain officially shut for 11 days this month, including regional festivals, national holidays, and standard weekend breaks. While physical branches will be inaccessible on these dates, the RBI has confirmed that digital banking services, including UPI, IMPS, and ATMs, will remain fully functional to minimise public inconvenience.

Major Festivals and State Closures in March 2026

The month kicks off with Holi on March 3, which will see banks closed in a majority of states. Regional observations such as Gudhi Padwa (Gudi Padwar) and Ugadi on March 19 will lead to closures in states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. Eid 2026 Date in India: When Is Eid Ul Fitr and Shawwal Moon Sighting?

Additionally, the mid-month period features a rare convergence of major religious dates: Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramzan-Id) is scheduled for March 20 or 21 (subject to the moon sighting), followed closely by Ram Navami on March 26. Customers are advised to plan their branch visits early to avoid delays in services such as cheque clearances and document submissions.

March 2026 Bank Holiday Calendar

The following table provides the common holidays observed across various states as per the RBI’s Negotiable Instruments Act.

From Holi to Ramzan Eid: List of Bank Holidays in March 2026

List of Bank Holidays in March 2026 (Photo Credits: RBI)

Important: Working Day on March 31

In a significant update, the RBI has issued a directive regarding the final day of the financial year. Although March 31 is observed as Mahavir Jayanti in many regions, the central bank has instructed all Agency Banks to remain open. This move is intended to facilitate the closing of government accounts for the 2025–26 fiscal year. While general banking services might be restricted in some areas, branches dealing with government receipts, payments, and tax collections will maintain regular operations on this day. Holi 2026 Date: Is It on March 3 or March 4? Clear the Confusion Around the Festival of Colours.

Weekend Holidays in March 2026

Banks will also remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month and all Sundays, thereby taking the total number of bank holidays in March 2026 to 18 days. The second and fourth Saturdays are on March 14 and 28 whereas the Sundays are on March 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29.

Impact on Digital Banking

While physical branch visits will be restricted on the listed holidays, the RBI maintains that modern banking infrastructure ensures 24/7 liquidity. Mobile banking apps, net banking, and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) will continue to process transactions instantly. However, physical services like locker access, demand draft issuance, and manual passbook updates will only resume on the next working day.

