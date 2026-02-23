Mumbai, February 23: Investors and traders in the Indian equity markets should prepare for a relatively short trading month in March 2026. According to the official holiday calendars released by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the markets will remain closed for three weekdays in addition to regular weekends. These scheduled breaks coincide with major national and religious festivals, including Holi and Ram Navami, pausing all trading activity in the Equity, Derivative, and SLB segments.

Key Trading Holidays in March 2026

The month of March traditionally sees higher volatility as the financial year draws to a close, but the 2026 calendar provides several mid-week pauses. The first break occurs on March 3 (Tuesday) for Holi, followed by Shri Ram Navami on March 26 (Thursday). The month concludes with a holiday on March 31 (Tuesday) in observance of Shri Mahavir Jayanti. Bank Holidays in March 2026: Full State-Wise List of Holiday Dates.

Notably, while Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid) also falls in March (expected around March 21), it occurs on a Saturday. Since the markets are already closed on weekends, no additional weekday trading session will be lost for this occasion.

March 2026 Stock Market Holiday Schedule

The following list summarises the non-trading days for the NSE and BSE Equity segments:

Date Day Occasion Market Status March 3 Tuesday Holi Closed March 8 Sunday Weekend Closed March 14 Saturday Weekend Closed March 15 Sunday Weekend Closed March 21 Saturday Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid) Closed (Weekend) March 22 Sunday Weekend Closed March 26 Thursday Shri Ram Navami Closed March 28 Saturday Weekend Closed March 29 Sunday Weekend Closed March 31 Tuesday Shri Mahavir Jayanti Closed

The NSE and BSE will also remain closed on Saturday, March 7, due to the weekend holiday. The standard weekend closures for March 2026 are as follows:

Saturdays: March 7, 14, 21, and 28.

Sundays: March 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29.

Impact on Commodity and Derivative Segments

For those trading in the Commodity Derivatives Segment (MCX/NSE), the holiday schedule follows a slightly different structure. Typically, on days like Holi and Ram Navami, the morning session (9:00 AM to 5:00 PM) remains closed, while the evening session (5:00 PM to 11:30/11:55 PM) may remain open to align with global market movements. Traders are advised to check specific exchange circulars closer to the dates for session-wise timings. Why Did IDFC First Bank Stock Crash 20% Today, February 23?

Settlement and Banking Context

Investors should also note the Settlement Holidays during this period. On these days, while trading might be active, the clearing and settlement of funds and securities are paused. For instance, April 1 is typically a settlement holiday due to the Annual Bank Closing, even if the stock markets are open. This can lead to a delay in the payout of funds or the delivery of shares to your demat account.

