Bengaluru, March 20: Gold rates (gold prices) in Bengaluru (Bangalore) saw a significant downward correction today, Friday, March 20, following a period of intense volatility in global and domestic markets. The price for 24-carat gold (99.9 per cent purity) fell to INR 1,50,930 per 10 grams, down by INR 650 from the previous session. Similarly, 22-carat gold, widely used for jewellery, dropped to INR 1,38,350 per 10 grams.

This decline marks one of the lowest points for the yellow metal this month, providing a potential window for retail buyers amid the ongoing wedding season demand. Gold Rate Today, March 20, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Current Gold Prices in Bengaluru (Per 10 Grams)

The following table outlines the prevailing retail rates in the city for various purity levels as of midday:

Purity Level Today's Price (10g) Yesterday's Price (10g) Change (INR) 24-Carat (Pure) INR 1,50,930 INR 1,50,280 INR 650 22-Carat (Standard) INR 1,38,350 INR 1,37,750 INR 600 18-Carat (Ornamental) INR 1,13,200 INR 1,12,710 INR 490

Note: These prices are indicative and do not include the 3% Goods and Services Tax (GST), making charges, or other local levies.

Factors Driving the Price Decline of Gold

Market analysts attribute today’s price drop to a combination of international and domestic factors. A strengthening US Dollar has made gold - a dollar-denominated asset - more expensive for overseas buyers, thereby dampening global demand. Additionally, a hawkish stance from the US Federal Reserve, which has signalled that interest rates may remain elevated for longer than expected, has shifted investor interest toward interest-bearing assets like Treasury bonds.

Locally, the market is seeing a "relief bounce" on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) following a sharp 5 per cent sell-off earlier in the week. However, the overall trend for March remains bearish, with prices in Bengaluru falling approximately 12.8 per cent from their early-month peaks. Silver Rate Today, March 20, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Major Cities.

Silver Prices and Market Outlook

Silver has followed a similar trajectory in the Bengaluru market. The price of silver fell by approximately INR 5,000 per kilogram today, retailing at INR 2,55,000 per kg. Experts suggest that while the immediate trend appears bearish due to technical selling and a firm dollar, long-term support remains intact. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and central bank purchases continue to act as a floor for prices. For residents in Bengaluru, the current correction is being closely watched by those planning high-value jewellery purchases for upcoming festivals and weddings.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 01:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).