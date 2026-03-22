Mumbai, March 22: Bitcoin continued to experience a period of price consolidation on Sunday, trading at USD 68,951 as of 7:22 AM IST. The leading cryptocurrency by market capitalisation has seen a slight retreat from its recent six-week high of USD 76,000, as investors navigate a complex environment of geopolitical tensions and shifts in institutional capital flows.

The current market movement follows a volatile week where BTC initially rallied for eight consecutive days before facing resistance. Analysts suggest that the market is currently in a "mid-bull accumulation zone," with significant buying activity from large-scale holders, often referred to as "whales," providing a floor for the price despite profit-taking from early investors. Bitcoin Price Today March 21, 2026: BTC Price at USD 70,722.62, Showing Moderate Gains as Market Sentiment Remains Positive.

Bitcoin Price: Institutional Inflows and Whale Activity

Market data indicates a notable divergence in investor behaviour over the past 48 hours. While some long-term holders who entered the market over a decade ago have recently cashed out over USD 117 million in profits, large institutional addresses have been on a significant buying spree. Addresses holding more than 1,000 BTC added approximately 8,400 coins following recent macroeconomic updates.

This accumulation comes as Bitcoin supply on exchanges has reached its lowest level since 2018, sitting at roughly 2.7 million BTC. The movement of coins into cold storage and corporate treasuries, such as MicroStrategy—which now reportedly controls over 738,000 BTC—continues to create a "supply shock" that supports the current valuation levels.

BTC Price: Macroeconomic and Regulatory Impact

The broader financial landscape remains a primary driver for Bitcoin’s price action this month. On March 18, the US Federal Reserve opted to keep interest rates steady between 3.5% and 3.75%. While the market expects potential rate cuts later in the year, the current high-rate environment has led some traders to adopt a more cautious "risk-off" stance.

On the regulatory front, a landmark joint interpretation by the SEC and CFTC on March 18 clarified that most cryptocurrency assets are not classified as securities. This formal framework has been welcomed by the industry as a step toward providing much-needed legal clarity, potentially paving the way for broader institutional adoption and the expansion of crypto-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Crypto Market Sentiment and Future Outlook

Despite the pull-back from recent highs, sentiment among major financial institutions remains largely optimistic for the remainder of 2026. Standard Chartered has maintained its year-end forecast of USD 150,000, while Goldman Sachs analysts point toward improving liquidity conditions that could trigger another upward leg in the coming months. Bitcoin Price Today March 20, 2026: BTC Price at USD 70,423 Maintaining Stability Amid Steady Market Trading.

However, technical analysts warn of immediate resistance at the USD 71,000 mark. A sustained break above this level is considered necessary to regain the momentum required to challenge the all-time record of USD 126,000 set in October 2025. For now, the market appears focused on stability as it digests the rapid gains seen earlier in the quarter.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 07:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).