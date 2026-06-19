EPF Nomination Online: How To Add or Update Nominee in EPFO Account, Documents Required and Eligibility Rules

Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) members can add or update nominees for their provident fund account either online or offline through the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). The nomination process helps ensure that PF, pension and insurance benefits are transferred smoothly to beneficiaries in the event of the member's death.

Currently, EPFO provides an annual interest rate of 8.25% on EPF and voluntary provident fund (VPF) contributions.

How to Add an EPF Nominee Offline

Members who wish to submit nominations offline must fill Form No. 2, which covers family and nomination details for:

Employees' Provident Fund (EPF)

Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS)

Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI)

The completed form must be submitted to EPFO through the employer or as per the prescribed process. EPFO 3.0 Update: PF Withdrawals Through UPI and ATM Soon, Auto-Settlement Limit Raised to INR 5 Lakh.

How to Add an EPF Nominee Online

Only Aadhaar-verified Universal Account Number (UAN) holders can use the online nomination facility.

To complete e-nomination:

Log in to the EPFO member portal. Enter nominee details. Complete the e-sign process using Aadhaar authentication. Enter the OTP received on the Aadhaar-linked mobile number. Submit the nomination request.

Members can also update existing nominations through the same process.

Documents and Details Required for EPF E-Nomination

Subscribers must provide the following information for each nominee:

Aadhaar number

Name

Gender

Date of birth

Relationship with member

Address

Bank account details (optional)

Guardian details (for minor nominees)

Photograph (up to 100 KB)

A copy of the nominee's Aadhaar card and photograph may also be required.

Nominee Share Allocation Rules

Members can nominate one or more beneficiaries.

When multiple nominees are added, the percentage share assigned to all nominees must collectively equal 100%.

After entering nominee details, members must complete the Aadhaar-based e-sign process for the nomination to become valid. EPFO 3.0 Explained: When Will UPI and ATM PF Withdrawals Start, How Much Can EPF Members Withdraw?

How to Generate Aadhaar Virtual ID (VID) for EPF E-Sign

EPF members can use either their Aadhaar number or a 16-digit Virtual ID (VID) issued by UIDAI to complete the e-sign process.

Steps to Generate Aadhaar VID

Visit the official UIDAI website. Select the "Virtual ID (VID) Generator" option under Aadhaar Services. Enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number and captcha code. Click on "Send OTP". Enter the OTP received on the registered mobile number. Choose either "Generate VID" or "Retrieve VID". The 16-digit VID will be sent to the registered mobile number.

If a new VID is generated, any previously generated VID becomes invalid.

Who Can Be Nominated Under EPF Rules?

EPFO nomination rules differ for married and unmarried members.

For Married Members

A spouse and children are considered family under EPF rules. Married subscribers must include their spouse in the nomination process, even if they do not wish to nominate their spouse for pension-related benefits.

For Unmarried Members

Members who do not have a spouse or children may nominate any person, regardless of relationship.

Nomination Rules for Female Subscribers

Female EPF members can nominate:

Spouse

Children (married or unmarried)

Dependent parents

Dependent parents of spouse

Widow of a son and his children

Nomination Rules for Male Subscribers

Male EPF members can nominate:

Spouse

Children (married or unmarried)

Dependent parents

Widow of a son and his children

When Should EPF Nomination Be Updated?

EPFO advises members to update nominations whenever there is a change in family circumstances, including:

Marriage

Birth of a child

Death of a nominee

Keeping nomination details updated helps ensure that EPF, EPS and EDLI benefits are transferred to the rightful beneficiaries without complications.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 01:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).