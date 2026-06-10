Reliance Industries Share Price Today, June 10, 2026: Stock Rallies Nearly 2% Intraday

Reliance Industries (NSE: RELIANCE) is witnessing a notable upward movement in Wednesday's intraday trade, currently trading at INR 1,293.90. The stock opened higher at INR 1,275.00 against its previous close of INR 1,269.20, indicating a positive start to the session. Throughout the day, RELIANCE has traded in a range of INR 1,275.00 (low) to INR 1,300.50 (high), showcasing sustained buying interest. With a current gain of +1.95% and a trading volume of 2,878,636 shares, market activity appears to be picking up, suggesting conviction behind the current price appreciation. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 10, 2026: Bharti Airtel, InterGlobe Aviation and Dixon Technologies Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.

RELIANCE – Stock Updates as of (9:44AM, 10 Jun 2026) LTP INR 1,293.90 Open INR 1,275.00 High INR 1,300.50 Low INR 1,275.00 52W High INR 0.00 52W Low INR 0.00 Volume 2,878,636 % Chg +1.95%

The stock's 52-week high and low data were not immediately available in the provided live market data feed. However, recent market reports indicate that Reliance Industries touched a 52-week low of INR 1,288.00 as recently as June 5, 2026, while its 52-week high stands at INR 1,611.80, recorded on January 5, 2026. Today's rally, pushing the stock above its recent annual low, suggests a potential reversal in the short-term downtrend that saw the stock decline by 10.2% over the last month and 16.2% over the last six months. The current price of INR 1,293.90 places it just above this critical support level, making today's move particularly significant.

While there hasn't been a single, specific corporate announcement or analyst call directly from the last 24 hours that unequivocally triggered today's surge, a confluence of positive developments from the past few days appears to be collectively bolstering investor sentiment. On June 5, 2026, the Supreme Court of India directed the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to refund INR 2.5 billion to Reliance Industries, overturning a 2020 order related to alleged manipulative trading practices. This resolution of a long-standing legal matter is a clear positive for the conglomerate. Salesforce Layoffs Continue: Marc Benioff-Led Cloud Giant Cuts Jobs Across Agentforce and Mulesoft Divisions Amid Strategic AI Pivot.

Further boosting confidence, Moody's recently upgraded its rating for Reliance Industries' Senior Unsecured USD Denominated Fixed Rate Notes from "Baa2" to "Baa1" with a "Stable" outlook. Such a credit rating upgrade typically signals improved financial health and a more favourable risk profile, attracting institutional interest. Additionally, recent reports highlight NLC India and Reliance Industries jointly exploring an underground lignite gasification project in Gujarat, signaling the company's continued push into new energy initiatives. On the retail front, Reliance Retail Ventures appointed Jeyandran Venugopal, a former Flipkart executive, as its President & CEO on June 4, 2026, a move expected to strengthen its retail portfolio and accelerate omnichannel growth. Analysts like Morgan Stanley have also expressed a positive outlook on Reliance's future, particularly its ventures in artificial intelligence infrastructure and new energy, which are seen as key growth drivers.

Investors will closely monitor whether RELIANCE can sustain its current upward trajectory and build on today's gains, especially given its proximity to the recent 52-week low. The broader market sentiment and any fresh updates on its diverse business verticals, particularly its new energy and digital services segments, will be crucial determinants for the remainder of the session.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 09:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).