Sarvam AI Investment: HCLTech Shares Jump 2% as IT Major Becomes Lead Strategic Investor in Indian AI Startup

Shares of HCL Technologies Limited climbed more than 2 per cent in early trading on Tuesday after the firm announced a significant INR 1,427 crore investment in the Indian artificial intelligence startup, Sarvam AI. The move, which values the Bengaluru-based startup at USD 1.5 billion, has drawn a bullish response from analysts, with brokerage firm Nomura maintaining a "buy" rating on the stock.

HCL Tech shares traded at INR 1,146.40, marking a 2.4 per cent increase from the previous close. Nomura analysts have set a target price of INR 1,600, suggesting an upside potential exceeding 42 per cent. This positive outlook is underpinned by HCL Tech’s role as the lead strategic investor in Sarvam AI’s Series B funding round, which has successfully secured USD 234 million against a total target of USD 300 million. Other notable investors participating in the round include Peak XV Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Khosla Ventures. YESBANK Stock Update: Shares Surge 2.57% Nearing 52-Week High

The investment is described as the first sovereign AI-focused commitment by an Indian IT services company. By acquiring a 10.46 per cent stake, HCL Tech aims to bolster its ability to develop industry-specific AI models for global clients, particularly in sectors such as banking, insurance, defence, and government technology. The partnership is expected to accelerate the adoption of secure, localised AI systems that require multilingual capabilities. Suzlon Energy Opening Bell Updates: Share Price Up 4.70% on Strategic Growth

Looking forward, the collaboration will support Sarvam AI’s research into next-generation models, including agentic AI, coding, and cybersecurity applications. HCL Tech intends to leverage this partnership to expand its compute infrastructure and deployment capabilities, positioning itself to meet the rising enterprise demand for generative AI solutions. The transaction is anticipated to be finalised within two weeks of signing.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 11:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).