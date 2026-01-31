Mumbai, January 31: Silver prices in India traded mixed but largely stable on Saturday, January 31, 2026, after witnessing some profit booking following the sharp rally earlier this week that pushed the white metal above the INR 4 lakh per kg mark. Despite the mild correction from record highs, silver continues to hold at elevated levels, supported by firm global cues, safe-haven buying and steady industrial demand. Check the silver rates today in major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Noida.

On Friday, silver prices had surged sharply across domestic markets, touching record or near-record highs in several cities amid strong international prices and heightened safe-haven demand. The rally was largely driven by weakness in global currencies, geopolitical uncertainty and robust buying from industrial users, which pushed bullion rates above the INR 4 lakh per kg level in most parts of the country. Gold, Silver Prices Slide After Aggressive Profit Booking From Record Highs.

Market participants remain cautious as global economic uncertainty, currency movements and commodity market volatility continue to influence bullion prices. While most northern and western Indian cities saw silver trading just below INR 4 lakh per kg, southern markets continued to command a premium due to higher local demand and regional factors. Gold Rate Today, January 31, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Silver Rates for January 31, 2026 (1 Kg)

City Silver Rate (1 Kg) Chennai INR 4,04,900 Hyderabad INR 4,04,900 New Delhi INR 3,94,900 Mumbai INR 3,94,900 Kolkata INR 3,94,900 Bengaluru INR 3,94,900 Noida / Ghaziabad INR 3,94,900 Gurugram INR 3,94,900 Ahmedabad INR 3,94,900 Jaipur INR 3,94,900 Lucknow INR 3,94,900 Bhopal INR 3,94,900 Jodhpur INR 3,94,900 Srinagar* INR 3,90,000

Note: Silver rates are indicative and exclude GST, TCS and other levies. Prices may vary slightly across local bullion markets.

Silver prices on January 31, 2026, remained well above average monthly levels despite the recent dip, indicating sustained investor interest in precious metals. Analysts say global macroeconomic signals, inflation concerns and industrial consumption trends will be key factors determining whether silver regains momentum or continues to consolidate in the near term.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2026 08:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).