Chennai, January 31: Gold prices in India eased on Saturday, January 31, 2026, after a sharp rally earlier in the week, with physical and MCX prices retreating from recent highs. Domestic rates for 24-carat and 22-carat gold slipped from record levels amid profit-booking and a slightly firmer rupee. Check the current gold rates in major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Srinagar, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bhopal, Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram.

As per market data, 24-carat (pure) gold is trading in the range of INR 1,65,800 to INR 1,69,200 per 10 grams, while 22-carat (standard) gold is hovering between INR 1,51,800 and INR 1,55,100 per 10 grams across major Indian cities. Gold Rate Today, January 30, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Market experts attribute the pullback to short-term profit-taking following historic gains seen earlier this week. While near-term volatility is expected to persist, analysts remain cautiously optimistic about the long-term outlook for gold, citing ongoing global uncertainties and sustained safe-haven demand. Gold and Silver Prices Crash Today: When Was the Last Time Precious Metals Dropped This Hard?

Gold Rate Today (Per 10 Grams) - January 31, 2026

City 22 Carat (Standard) 24 Carat (Pure) Delhi INR 1,51,870 INR 1,65,800 Mumbai INR 1,55,100 INR 1,69,200 Chennai INR 1,51,870 INR 1,65,800 Kolkata INR 1,51,870 INR 1,65,800 Bengaluru INR 1,51,870 INR 1,65,800 Hyderabad INR 1,51,870 INR 1,65,800 Ahmedabad INR 1,51,870 INR 1,65,800 Jaipur INR 1,51,870 INR 1,65,800 Lucknow INR 1,51,870 INR 1,65,800 Bhopal INR 1,51,870 INR 1,65,800 Srinagar INR 1,51,870 INR 1,65,800 Jodhpur INR 1,51,870 INR 1,65,800 Noida INR 1,51,870 INR 1,65,800 Ghaziabad INR 1,51,870 INR 1,65,800 Gurugram INR 1,51,870 INR 1,65,800

(Prices are approximate averages based on multiple market sources and reflect physical gold rates on January 31, 2026.)

Across India, both 22-carat gold used widely for jewellery and 24-carat pure gold witnessed a correction after touching near-record highs last week. Analysts caution that gold prices remain highly sensitive to global cues, currency movements, and investor sentiment. Any fresh geopolitical or macroeconomic trigger could influence the next move in gold rates.

