Mumbai, March 16: Silver rates (silver prices) in India registered a marginal decline today, March 16, 2026, as the "white metal" tracked a broader sell-off in international bullion markets. According to data from GoodReturns and other industry trackers, the retail price of silver fell to approximately INR 2,74,900 per kilogram, down slightly from the previous day's close. This cooling period comes after a period of extreme volatility in early 2026, during which silver reached historic highs, and reflects a strengthening US Dollar that has made dollar-denominated assets more expensive for Indian buyers.

Check the latest silver rates today in major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Noida. Gold Rate Today, March 16, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

City-Wise Silver Rates As of March 16, 2026

Silver rates often fluctuate between regions due to varying local taxes, transport costs, and regional demand. Southern cities, which typically see higher industrial and cultural demand for the metal, currently maintain a premium over northern metros.

Silver Rates Today As of March 16, 2026 (Per Kilogram)

City Silver Price Today Delhi INR 2,74,900 Mumbai INR 2,74,900 Chennai INR 2,79,900 Hyderabad INR 2,79,900 Bengaluru INR 2,74,900 Ahmedabad INR 2,74,900 Kolkata INR 2,74,900 Pune INR 2,74,900 Kerala INR 2,79,900 Vadodara INR 2,74,900

International Market Drivers: The 'Dollar vs Metal' Tug-of-War

The primary driver for today's price correction is the resurgent US Dollar. As the greenback hit its highest level in over three months, spot silver prices internationally dropped nearly 4.4 per cent to roughly USD 80.47 per ounce. The dollar's strength is being fueled by a shift in global monetary expectations. With crude oil prices hovering above USD 100 per barrel due to ongoing Middle East tensions - including recent strikes on energy hubs - inflationary pressures have surged. This has led markets to "price out" the possibility of immediate interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, a move that typically makes non-yielding assets like silver less attractive compared to treasury bonds.

Silver's Industrial Demand vs Safe-Haven Status

While gold is primarily a store of value, silver’s price in 2026 is increasingly dictated by its industrial utility. Approximately 60 per cent of global silver consumption is now tied to "green tech," including:

Solar Photovoltaics: Representing nearly 29 per cent of industrial demand.

Representing nearly 29 per cent of industrial demand. Electric Vehicles (EVs): Utilising silver for high-conductivity components.

Utilising silver for high-conductivity components. AI Infrastructure: Powering the buildout of next-generation data centres.

Despite the recent dip, many analysts remain bullish for the long term. The market is facing a structural supply deficit for the fifth consecutive year, partly due to new licensing restrictions on silver processing in China, which processes roughly 60–70 per cent of the world's silver. Silver Rate Today, March 15, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Major Cities.

Silver's March Trend: A Healthy Correction?

After a "mind-boggling" rally in January that saw silver breach the ₹4 lakh mark in some cities, March has been a month of consolidation. The metal has fallen roughly 6.81 per cent since March 1. Experts suggest this is a necessary correction after the extreme "FOMO" (Fear Of Missing Out) seen earlier this year. For retail investors, the consensus remains a "buy-on-dips" strategy, as the 2026 outlook predicts silver could still challenge the INR 3.2 lakh to INR 3.5 lakh mark later this year if industrial supply remains constrained.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 08:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).