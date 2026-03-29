Mumbai, March 29: Domestic silver prices (silver rates) have shown signs of consolidation this Sunday, March 29, following a period of intense volatility that saw the metal rebound late last week. In the national capital and other major northern hubs, 999 fine silver is currently retailing at INR 2,45,000 per kilogram. The stabilisation comes after a turbulent March, during which silver prices corrected significantly from their early-month peaks of over INR 3.15 lakh, influenced by shifting geopolitical sentiments and a fluctuating US dollar.

Check the latest silver rates today in major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Noida. Gold Rate Today, March 29, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

City-Wise Retail Rates of Silver

Silver pricing in India continues to exhibit regional variations, largely driven by local demand, transportation logistics, and state-level taxes. While northern and western markets remain steady, southern regions like Chennai and Hyderabad maintain a traditional premium of INR 5,000 per kilogram.

Silver Rates Today As of March 29, 2026 (Per Kilogram)

City Silver Price Today Delhi INR 2,45,000 Mumbai INR 2,45,000 Chennai INR 2,50,000 Hyderabad INR 2,50,000 Bengaluru INR 2,45,000 Ahmedabad INR 2,45,000 Kolkata INR 2,45,000 Pune INR 2,45,000 Kerala INR 2,50,000 Vadodara INR 2,45,000

A Month of Sharp Corrections

March 2026 has been a month of significant "price discovery" for the white metal. After starting the month at nearly INR 2,95,000 and hitting a peak of INR 3,15,000 on March 2, silver entered a sharp downward spiral, touching monthly lows of INR 2,30,000 just last week. This 17 per cent overall decline has been driven by a combination of high-interest rate expectations and profit-booking by large-scale investors. However, the recovery to the current ₹2.45 lakh level suggests a growing "floor" in the market as physical demand begins to pick up ahead of the April wedding season.

Key Market Drivers Behind Silver Prices

The current price stability is being supported by a complex mix of global and domestic factors:

Geopolitical Respite: Recent signals of potential de-escalation in the U.S.-Iran conflict have cooled some of the "panic buying" seen earlier in the quarter, allowing the market to find a balanced range.

Recent signals of potential de-escalation in the U.S.-Iran conflict have cooled some of the "panic buying" seen earlier in the quarter, allowing the market to find a balanced range. Industrial Demand: Silver's critical role in green technologies - specifically solar panels and electric vehicle (EV) batteries - continues to provide a strong structural base for prices, preventing a total collapse despite the recent correction.

Silver's critical role in green technologies - specifically solar panels and electric vehicle (EV) batteries - continues to provide a strong structural base for prices, preventing a total collapse despite the recent correction. Currency Impact: A slight softening of the U.S. dollar has made silver more affordable for domestic buyers, offsetting some of the bearish sentiment from international commodity exchanges. Silver Rate Today, March 28, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Major Cities.

Market analysts suggest that while the immediate volatility may have subsided, the outlook for April remains cautious. With the financial year-end transition, liquidity in domestic markets is expected to remain tight. Experts generally recommend a "staggered buying" approach or Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) for retail investors looking to accumulate silver at current levels, rather than making large lump-sum purchases during these periods of fluctuation.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 08:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).