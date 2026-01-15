Mumbai, January 15: If you are planning to trade today, January 15, here’s an important update: the Indian stock market is closed today. Amid a public holiday in Maharashtra due to Municipal Corporation elections across several civic bodies, including Mumbai, both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) are not conducting trading sessions today. Since India’s key stock exchanges are headquartered in Mumbai, the holiday directly impacts market operations nationwide.

Why Is the Stock Market Closed Today?

BSE and NSE had earlier this week announced January 15, Thursday, as a trading holiday on account of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation elections. This holiday was not part of the original 2026 market holiday calendar released by NSE in December and was added later. Stock Market Holidays in January 2026: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed on These Days, Check List of Share Market Holiday Dates.

Which Segments Are Affected?

• Equity and equity derivatives: Closed

• Currency markets: Closed

• Commodity derivatives: Open only in the evening session

Stock Market Holidays in 2026

As per the official holiday calendar, Indian stock exchanges will remain closed for 16 days in 2026. Today, January 15, marks the first trading holiday of the year, followed by Republic Day on January 26. March will see the highest number of holidays, while April, May, October and November will have two holidays each. Additionally, four holidays - including Mahashivratri, Ramzan Id, Independence Day and Diwali Laxmi Pujan - fall on weekends. Mumbai Shutdown for BMC Elections 2026: What’s Open and Closed on January 15?

Market Mood Remains Cautious

The closure comes at a time when Dalal Street sentiment remains subdued. The markets have been under pressure due to a stalled US trade deal, concerns over higher tariffs, geopolitical tensions and sustained foreign institutional investor (FII) selling. So far in January, the Nifty 50 has slipped over 1.3%, reflecting cautious investor sentiment. Trading across equity markets will resume on Friday, January 16.

