Mumbai, March 17: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has rolled out its much-awaited Navi Mumbai Housing Lottery 2026, offering thousands of affordable homes for EWS and LIG categories. With rising housing demand in Mumbai’s satellite city, this scheme is a major opportunity for budget homebuyers. The last date to apply online is March 19, 2026 (11:59 PM).

Who Can Apply for CIDCO Housing Lottery 2026

The scheme is aimed at individuals from Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Lower Income Group (LIG).

Eligibility criteria:

Applicant must be 18 years or above

Must be a permanent resident of Maharashtra

Should fall under EWS or LIG income categories as per PMAY norms

Mandatory documents: Aadhaar card, PAN card, domicile certificate, income proof (ITR/salary slips)

How to Apply Online for CIDCO Lottery

The application process is fully online and simple:

Steps to apply:

Visit the official CIDCO housing website

Register using a mobile number linked with Aadhaar (OTP verification)

Fill in personal and income details

Upload required document.

Pay the INR 236 registration fee (including GST)

Choose up to 15 preferences (location, tower, floor)

Pay the booking amount to confirm participation

Booking Amount (Earnest Money Deposit)

Applicants must deposit the following amount to enter the draw:

EWS: INR 75,000

LIG 1 BHK: INR 1,50,000

LIG 2 BHK: INR 2,00,000

Unsuccessful applicants will receive a full refund within 30 days of result declaration. Lottery Sambad Result WhatsApp Scams

Last Date to Apply

Deadline: March 19, 2026 (11:59 PM)

Locations & Project Highlights

Housing units are available in well-connected nodes such as Taloja, Kharghar, Dronagiri, Juinagar, and Ulwe. These projects follow the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) model, ensuring easy access to railway stations and metro connectivity. Navi Mumbai CIDCO Lottery Result 2025 Winner List: Where To Check Names of Lucky Draw Winners Who Have Been Allotted Flats Under 'My Preferred CIDCO Home' Scheme.

Why This Scheme is Important

CIDCO plans to deliver over 67,000 affordable homes using modern and eco-friendly construction methods. The scheme aims to make homeownership accessible at prices significantly lower than market rates.

If you are looking to own an affordable home in Navi Mumbai, this is a limited-time opportunity. Make sure to apply before March 19, 2026, and secure your chance in the CIDCO lottery.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Economic Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2026 07:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).