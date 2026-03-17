Mumbai, March 17: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has rolled out its much-awaited Navi Mumbai Housing Lottery 2026, offering thousands of affordable homes for EWS and LIG categories. With rising housing demand in Mumbai’s satellite city, this scheme is a major opportunity for budget homebuyers. The last date to apply online is March 19, 2026 (11:59 PM).
Who Can Apply for CIDCO Housing Lottery 2026
The scheme is aimed at individuals from Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Lower Income Group (LIG).
Eligibility criteria:
- Applicant must be 18 years or above
- Must be a permanent resident of Maharashtra
- Should fall under EWS or LIG income categories as per PMAY norms
- Mandatory documents: Aadhaar card, PAN card, domicile certificate, income proof (ITR/salary slips)
How to Apply Online for CIDCO Lottery
The application process is fully online and simple:
Steps to apply:
- Visit the official CIDCO housing website
- Register using a mobile number linked with Aadhaar (OTP verification)
- Fill in personal and income details
- Upload required document.
- Pay the INR 236 registration fee (including GST)
- Choose up to 15 preferences (location, tower, floor)
- Pay the booking amount to confirm participation
Booking Amount (Earnest Money Deposit)
Applicants must deposit the following amount to enter the draw:
- EWS: INR 75,000
- LIG 1 BHK: INR 1,50,000
- LIG 2 BHK: INR 2,00,000
Unsuccessful applicants will receive a full refund within 30 days of result declaration. Lottery Sambad Result WhatsApp Scams
Last Date to Apply
- Deadline: March 19, 2026 (11:59 PM)
Locations & Project Highlights
Housing units are available in well-connected nodes such as Taloja, Kharghar, Dronagiri, Juinagar, and Ulwe. These projects follow the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) model, ensuring easy access to railway stations and metro connectivity. Navi Mumbai CIDCO Lottery Result 2025 Winner List: Where To Check Names of Lucky Draw Winners Who Have Been Allotted Flats Under 'My Preferred CIDCO Home' Scheme.
Why This Scheme is Important
CIDCO plans to deliver over 67,000 affordable homes using modern and eco-friendly construction methods. The scheme aims to make homeownership accessible at prices significantly lower than market rates.
If you are looking to own an affordable home in Navi Mumbai, this is a limited-time opportunity. Make sure to apply before March 19, 2026, and secure your chance in the CIDCO lottery.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2026 07:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).