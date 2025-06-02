Mumbai, June 2: The Indian stock market will remain closed for several days in June, the sixth month of the 25th year of the 21st century. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) holiday list for 2025, there are no official holidays when the stock markets remain closed in June 2025. This means the share market will stay shut for trading for nine days in June as these holidays fall on weekends.

According to the share market calendar for June 2025, the stock market will remain closed for nine days, including five Sundays and four Saturdays. As no holiday falls on weekdays in June, the stock market will remain closed on account of regular weekend holidays. These holidays are on five Sundays - June 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29 and four Saturdays - June 7, 14, 21, and 28. Stock Market Holidays in 2025: BSE and NSE To Observe 14 Non-Trading Days in Coming Year, Check Full List Here.

List of Stock Market Holidays in 2025

The last trading holiday was on May 1 on account of Maharashtra Day, while the next trading holiday of the year is scheduled on August 15, which is Independence Day. The official holiday for Eid al-Adha 2025 (Bakrid), which will be celebrated on June 7 (Saturday), has fallen on a weekend this year. According to the NSE and BSE stock market holiday list, a total of 14 trading holidays are scheduled this year. Bank Holidays in June 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 12 Days Next Month; Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates.

Stock Market Holidays in 2025

Date Day Holiday 26 February 2025 Wednesday Maha Shivaratri 14 March 2025 Friday Holi 31 March 2025 Monday Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid) 10 April 2025 Thursday Mahavir Jayanti 14 April 2025 Monday Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti 18 April 2025 Friday Good Friday 1 May 2025 Thursday Maharashtra Day 15 August 2025 Friday Independence Day 27 August 2025 Wednesday Ganesh Chaturthi 2 October 2025 Thursday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 21 October 2025 Tuesday Diwali-Laxmi Pujan (Muhurat Trading) 22 October 2025 Wednesday Diwali-Balipratipada 5 November 2025 Wednesday Gurunanak Jayanti 25 December 2025 Thursday Christmas

The remaining holidays for 2025 following June are August 15 (Independence Day/Parsi New Year), August 27 (Ganesh Chaturthi), October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra), October 21 (Diwali Laxmi Pujan), October 22 (Balipratipada ), November 5 (Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev), and December 25 (Christmas). On October 21, a special "Muhurat Trading'" session will be held on the occasion of Diwali.

Both stock exchanges are expected to notify the time of the special Diwali Muhurat Trading session separately.

